Summer’s last hurrah: Enjoy these August races in Queens

As August rolls in, the thought of summer winding down looms over the humid temperatures. Don’t let that stop you from enjoying the last month of summer by running in these community-based races in Queens.

From the NYC Police Chase 5K to the Queens Distance Runners (QDR) Jackson Heights Mile, there is a race for everyone to make their mark. These race events are organized for everyone, regardless of pace or experience, allowing runners to bond through the sport.

Here are the best races in August to check out before the dog days of summer come to an end.

The sister race of the QDR Jackson Heights Mile is back in Elmhurst with a modified course. Dash past the start line at Frank O’Connor Park, run through Woodside Avenue and charge towards the finish line at 45th Avenue. The registration fee for the in-person and virtual race is $33.80. Please note that you must finish the virtual race from Sunday, Aug. 10, to Sunday, Aug. 17. Participants aged 12 and under can register for the Kids Mile and the Kids Dash free of charge.

Registered participants are welcome to pick up their race bibs and t-shirts on Friday, Aug. 1, at the Elmhurst Hospital Auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m. On Race Day, race bibs must be claimed an hour before the start time for your respective heat.

The start time for each heat varies from 8 to 9 a.m. The heats are as follows: the Women/Men/Non-Binary heat, the Elmhurst Hospital and Kids Mile, and the Kids Dash. The post-race festival will be held at Clement Clarke Moore Homestead Playground. As the beneficiary of the race, half of the proceeds will be donated to Elmhurst Hospital.

Enjoy the views of Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in the half marathon, 10K or 5K races. The registration fees for each race are $80.50 for the half marathon, $64.60 for the 10K and $48.70 for the 5K. Please note that registration ends on Thursday, July 31, at 11:59 a.m. (8:59 a.m. for the half marathon). All participants will receive a T-shirt, finisher’s medal, race photos and videos and a personalized video.

NYC Police Chase 5K – Corona (Saturday, Aug. 9)

Honor your local essential official at this 5K in Flushing Meadows Corona Park as part of the First Responder Series, a collection of races dedicated to police officers, firefighters and EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) professionals in NYC. The race starts at 9 a.m., and the Kiddie Dash commences after the race. The registration fees are $44.15 for the 5K Run/Walk and $23.45 for participants aged 10-15. Please note that complementary entry is available for participants aged 80 and over, participants ages 8 and under and active military personnel. The course starts and ends near the Unisphere.

Additionally, awards will be granted to the Top 3 Handcuff duos, the Top Civilian Team and the Top Law Enforcement Team. Both participants and teams are welcome to pick up their race bibs and packets near the Unisphere from 7:15 to 8:45 a.m. on Race Day. For further questions, please email Curtis Dixon at finestsports@aol.com.

Run down the Rockaway Beach boardwalk before the end of the summer season in the marathon, half marathon or 5K races. The registration fees are $101.70 for the marathon, $69.90 for the half marathon and $43.40 for the 5K. Please note that registration ends on Friday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m.

Before toeing the start line, runners must pick up their race bib and t-shirt at Beach 94th Street at 6 a.m. The start time is 8 a.m. for all races. The full marathon is four loops, the half marathon is two loops and the 5K is an out-and-back course. All participants will receive a T-shirt and a finisher’s medal.

Cheer on international ultrarunners at this behemoth endurance race that runs from 6 a.m. to midnight for 52 days, starting on Saturday, Aug. 30. The participants must run an estimated 59.6 miles every day — with breaks in between miles — to secure their goal of 3,100 miles. Upon completion of the ultra-marathon, participants have the option to extend their running journeys to 5,000 km (or roughly 3,106 miles).

The premier mile race of the World’s Borough returns to Jackson Heights on Saturday, June 30. The start time is 10 a.m. with the following waves in half-hour increments: 40+ Women/Men/Non-Binary, 20-39 Women/Men/Non-Binary, Kids Dash, and Relay. The last wave at 12 noon consists of the Competitive, Community Champions and Kids Mile waves.

The registration fees are $33.80 for the non-relay waves and $23.45 for the Relay. The Relay teams consist of four runners, with each running a quarter of a mile. Please note that the virtual race must be completed from Saturday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 7.

In partnership with the 34th Avenue Open Streets Coalition, Community Center Services Organization and NYC Kids Rise, the proceeds will be split evenly among the organizations. Additionally, the monetary funds will support scholarships for students at P.S. 149 and P.S. 398 through NYC Kids Rise.

Participants are welcome to pick up their race bibs and T-shirts on Friday, Aug. 29 at the Queensboro from 5 to 7 p.m. If you are unable to pick them up the day before, race bibs will also be available at the Northern Playground at least 40 minutes before the start of each heat.