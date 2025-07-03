Queensboro Dance Festival kicked off their season of summer performances throughout Queens.

The Queensboro Dance Festival is moving and shaking its way through the borough with a dynamic lineup of live performances, dance parties, and free classes that bring the community together through rhythm and movement.

The summer tour officially kicked off on June 7 and runs through September 13, featuring an exciting schedule of events designed to get audiences on their feet and fully immersed in the joy of dance.

Now in its 11th year, the Queensboro Dance Festival was created to bridge the gap between local dance artists and the communities they serve. The festival celebrates Queens’ rich cultural diversity by showcasing dance styles from around the world, while also highlighting the many homegrown dance companies that call the borough home. Through performances in parks, plazas, and public spaces, the festival reaches more than 10,000 people annually and offers a platform for dancers to share their work with wider audiences.

Whether you’re looking to take a salsa class, enjoy a vibrant performance, or simply celebrate the arts in your neighborhood, here’s a look at the upcoming events for July.

Saturday, July 5

6-7 p.m.

Dance performances at Beach 17th St. Stage, Far Rockaway

Sunday, July 6

4-6 p.m.

Latin beats part 2 plaza party

Murray Playground, Long Island City

Featuring a NY salsa class with Cucala Dance Company and a party with DJ Elephantglasses

Saturday, July 12

6-7 p.m.

Dance performances at Windmuller Park stage, Woodside

Sunday, July 13

1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

QDF Class Xchange #2

Modega Dance Studio, Long Island City

1 p.m. Sevillanas Spanish dance class with Flamenco Latino

2 p.m. Tap and Body Percussion with Cole Collective

Sunday, July 13

2-4 p.m.

International Beats Plaza Party

71st Ave Plaza, Ridgewood

Featuring Classical Indian Kuchipudi dance lesson with Aishwarya Madhav, a NY style Salsa lesson with Cucala Dance Company, and a dance party with DJ Tahleim

Saturday, July 19

5-6 p.m.

Dance performances at Roy Wilkins Park, St. Albans

Sunday, July 20

3:00-4:15 p.m.

Dance performances indoors at Bayside Historical Society, Fort Totten, Bayside

Saturday, July 26

6-7:15 p.m.

Dance performances at Gantry Plaza State Park, Long Island City

To see a full list of their 2025 schedule or learn more, visit the Queensboro Dance Festival website.