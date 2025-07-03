Race through summer: Here are July’s top runs in Queens

As the summer heat rises, so does the thrill of racing beneath the sun.

There’s no better way to connect with the running community than by taking on races that test your endurance amid soaring temperatures. Cool down with a frozen treat at the NYCRUNS Queens Ice Cream Social 5K, or take a jog down memory lane at the NSRF Nostalgic 90s 5K and 5M.

This scorching season offers no shortage of races across the borough.

From Rockaway Beach to Woodhaven, Queens is where the competition heats up.

Many of this month’s races take place along the Rockaway Beach boardwalk—so don’t forget the sunscreen, and lace up your fastest pair of sneakers.

Here are some of July’s must-run races to check out before catching some rays.

Run Rockaway Beach Firecracker Half Marathon & 5K – Rockaway Beach (Saturday, July 5)

Enjoy the coastal views of Rockaway Beach for this festive holiday race at 8 a.m. The registration fee is $69.90 for the half marathon and $48.70 for the 5K. Please note that registration ends on Friday, July 4 at 8 p.m. Upon arrival, check in at Beach 94th Street at 6:30 a.m. to receive your race bib and t-shirt. In the post-race section, participants will receive a finisher’s medal and snacks.

Pinky’s Rock n’ Rolla – Richmond Hill (Saturday, July 12)

This Forest Park race touts itself as “the only short distance trail race in the city.” The race title is in homage to a canine with a pink nose — aptly called “Pinky the Pacer” — due to their relentless love for running “several thousand miles” in the trails of Forest Park. For the duration of the race, trail running enthusiasts need not worry about entering bridle paths or concrete roads.

Runners of all levels are invited to take on the hills to set a personal best. With a start time of 9 a.m., the registration fee is $45.00 — the price will increase after Friday, July 11 at 11:59 p.m. Before toeing the start line, all race bibs must be picked up on site. Please note that dogs are welcome to participate in the race, provided they are under the watchful supervision of their owners. An assortment of finisher’s medals will greet the runners after the finish line. The top three male and female finishers will receive a prize. More information will be provided to registrants a week before race day.

Sri Chinmoy 5K, Half Marathon & Relay – Corona (Saturday, July 12)

Choose your battle and run through the fast, flat course of Flushing Meadows-Corona Park at 7 a.m. The registration fees are $37.00 for the 5K, $60.00 for the half marathon and $37.00 for the half marathon relay. All prices are fixed through Thursday, July 10 at noon. Please note that there is no race day registration.

All participants will receive a custom race shirt, custom finisher medal, finisher photos and a fruit smoothie. If you wish to register for the half marathon relay, the $37.00 price is per team member (with a maximum of two to four team members per team). The time limits for each race are one hour for the 5K and three hours and 15 minutes for the half marathon.

QDR Bayside 5K – Bayside (Sunday, July 13)

Hosted by Queens Distance Runners (QDR), this Bell Boulevard race is a must-run for neighborhood locals and the surrounding running community. With a start time of 9 a.m., the course consists of two loops, where runners run through 35th Avenue and Crocheron Park. Please note that all current students at Bayside High School and Cardozo High School are eligible for a complimentary entry. To receive the code, email qdrunners@gmail.com at your earliest convenience.

The registration fee for the 5K is $38.98, but it decreases to $33.80 for QDR members and $28.63 for QDR+ members. Half of the proceeds will be donated to the Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corps, a volunteer-led ambulance service for residents in Northeast Queens (e.g., Glen Oaks, Floral Park, Bellerose).

NSRF The Nostalgic 90s 5K & 5 Miler – Woodhaven (Sunday, July 13)

Run with nostalgia at this Forest Park race with an 8 a.m. start time. The registration fees are $47.26 for the in-person 5K, $52.43 for the in-person 5 miler, $49.33 for the virtual 5K and $54.60 for the virtual 5 miler. Add $10.35 to have your race bib mailed to your address.

All participants will receive a t-shirt, a finisher’s medal and post-race refreshments from All Round Foods and Waterloo Sparkling Water. Monetary donations will benefit the Never Stop Running Foundation (NSRF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering the growth of endurance athletes.

NYCRUNS Queens Ice Cream Social 5K – Corona (Sunday, July 13)

Bask in the summer breeze and enjoy the views of Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, where you are rewarded with ice cream (or an ice pop) after completing the 5K. With a start time of 9 a.m., participants are encouraged to pick up race bibs and merchandise at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $38.50 for members and $55.00 for non-members until Tuesday, July 8. After this date, the price increases to $42.00 and $60.00, respectively, until online registration ends.

NYCRUNS employs a pace-based corral system to ensure a safe experience for all participants. Please note that runners must be at their assigned corral at least 15 minutes before the 9 a.m. start time. Additionally, all participants will receive race photos from MarathonFoto a few days after completion of the race.

Run Rockaway Beach Bubble Run – Rockaway Beach (Friday, July 18)

On a hot summer evening, there is nothing better than enjoying a family-friendly 5K surrounded by bubbles. With a start time of 6 p.m., the one-mile race promises a colorful evening of community fun. The registration fee is $48.70 for participants aged 13 and above, and $22.20 for participants aged zero to 12.

All participants must pick up their race bib at the Rockaway Beach Amphitheater, located at 1-12 Cross Bay Parkway. The post-race amenities include a t-shirt and a finisher’s medal. As of press time, there are 77 spots left. Secure your spot before registration ends on Friday, July 18 at 11:59 p.m.

Trials of Miles Racing 5K on the Beach – Rockaway Beach (Friday, July 18)

Organized by Trials of Miles Racing, Kilgore Racing and Brooks Running, this popular beach race features a flat course at the boardwalk, followed by a post-race dive into the coastal waters and a lively after-party. This year, there will be three waves at the start line — the Open Wave at 6:30 p.m., the Men’s Wave at 7:05 p.m. and the Women’s Wave at 7:30 p.m. Please note to indicate your goal time in the registration form to ensure a correct wave placement. All participants will receive an exclusive floral-themed visor.

To enhance the competitive edge, prize money will be awarded to the top three finishers in the Open Wave, Men’s Wave and Women’s Wave: $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.

QDR Rockaway Beach 5K & 10K – Rockaway Beach (Saturday, July 19)

Queens Distance Runners (QDR) is hosting its second July race at Rockaway Beach with a start time of 8:30 a.m. The registration fees are $28.63 for the 5K and $38.98 for the 10K. All monetary donations will support QDR’s mission to create race events that benefit Queens-based neighborhoods, small businesses and locals. All participants will receive an exclusive giveaway and race photos.

Superhero Neuroinclusive 5K Run/1 Mile Family Walk – Woodhaven (Saturday, July 26)

Dress up as your favorite superhero at this 5K run/walk or one-mile walk in Forest Park, starting at 8:30 a.m. The registration fees are $38.98 for the in-person 5K run/walk, $28.63 for the one-mile walk and $38.98 for the virtual 5K run/walk. Please note that all fees will increase after July 6, followed by a third and final price increase on race day. The registration fee for participants aged 10 to 17 is $18.28 until July 6. All participants aged nine and under can enter free of charge. If you wish to add to your costume, spend an additional $25.00 for a cape and mask.

All proceeds will benefit the Steven Spectrum Career Project, a nonprofit organization that strengthens the neurodivergent community through professional development, helping individuals succeed in their career paths. After completing the race, participants will receive a finisher’s medal, race photos and stretch sessions with a licensed flexologist. This family-friendly event is sponsored by Ridgewood Savings Bank, Planet Fitness and Stretch Lab.