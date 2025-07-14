Photos: Queens residents gather at Jamaica Bay for fun days of sailing and kayaking

Queens residents gathered at Jamaica Bay in Edgemere to take part in multiple fun days of community activities, including sailing, kayaking and more on Sunday, June 29, and Saturday, July 12.

On June 29, the boat tour agency Sail Rockaway provided free sailing at Jamaica Bay for the community. They offered free sailing lessons and tours while also encouraging feedback from residents about what actions can be taken in order to ensure Jamaica Bay is more accessible to those living along its shores. Through this event, members of the community were able to have fun and share their visions for the future of the area.

On July 12, in celebration of City of Water Day and the eighth annual Jamaica Bay Festival, the Garden by the Bay, located at 4-80 Beach 43rd St., hosted a fun day full of plenty of activities, including kayaking on Jamaica Bay, arts and crafts, hula hoops, games, kite flying, a picnic lunch, music and a community discussion on creating climate-ready communities.

The City of Water Day celebration, held at Beach 43rd Street Park, served to educate, engage and expose members of the community on the joys of water recreation. It also helped to bring awareness to the importance of environmental stewardship and the need for equitable waterfront access.