Edgemere
News

Photos: Queens residents gather at Jamaica Bay for fun days of sailing and kayaking

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud
jamaica bay
Queens residents gathered at Jamaica Bay on June 29 and July 12 for fun sailing and kayaking events.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Queens residents gathered at Jamaica Bay in Edgemere to take part in multiple fun days of community activities, including sailing, kayaking and more on Sunday, June 29, and Saturday, July 12.

Queens residents got to go sailing on Jamaica Bay for free on June 29. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Kayaking was available for community members during the City of Water Day on July 12. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

On June 29, the boat tour agency Sail Rockaway provided free sailing at Jamaica Bay for the community. They offered free sailing lessons and tours while also encouraging feedback from residents about what actions can be taken in order to ensure Jamaica Bay is more accessible to those living along its shores. Through this event, members of the community were able to have fun and share their visions for the future of the area.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

On July 12, in celebration of City of Water Day and the eighth annual Jamaica Bay Festival, the Garden by the Bay, located at 4-80 Beach 43rd St., hosted a fun day full of plenty of activities, including kayaking on Jamaica Bay, arts and crafts, hula hoops, games, kite flying, a picnic lunch, music and a community discussion on creating climate-ready communities.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The City of Water Day celebration, held at Beach 43rd Street Park, served to educate, engage and expose members of the community on the joys of water recreation. It also helped to bring awareness to the importance of environmental stewardship and the need for equitable waterfront access.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Kids got to fly kites during the City of Water Day celebration. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Hula hooping was also available during the celebration. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

