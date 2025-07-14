Richmond Hill community center hosts NASA-themed summer camp for local youth

Students at the One Stop Richmond Hill Community Center build rockets and explore space-themed projects during a two-week NASA summer camp in July 2025.

A NASA-themed summer camp at the One Stop Richmond Hill Community Center offered children an immersive introduction to space, science and creativity earlier this month.

Held from July 1 to July 11, the two-week program featured a range of hands-on activities, including rocket-building, crafting moon phase models, and creating edible solar systems using real fruit. The camp aimed to foster both scientific curiosity and artistic expression in a fun and engaging environment.

“We had such an exciting two weeks,” said Joan Bachert, program director at the One Stop Richmond Hill Community Center. “The children really dove into the science behind space exploration and had a lot of fun along the way.”

A key component of the camp was a field trip to the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, where students participated in an interactive workshop, attended a planetarium show, and toured exhibits featuring historic aircraft and spacecraft.

“The visit to the Cradle of Aviation was one of the highlights,” Bachert said. “It helped reinforce what the students were learning and gave them a broader perspective on aviation and space travel.”

The program concluded with a pizza and ice cream celebration, along with a visit from a mobile game bus offering video games and entertainment. Bachert said the camp provided a meaningful educational experience while encouraging creativity and collaboration.

“It was a stellar week that launched curiosity, sparked friendships, and left every student reaching for the stars,” she said.

The One Stop Richmond Hill Community Center, located at 110-08 Jamaica Ave., offers free and affordable programming throughout the year, including after-school activities, seasonal camps, and cultural enrichment events.

For more information, contact Joan Bachert at 718-288-7249.