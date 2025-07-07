Ridgewood Pop-Up Market returns July 19 with 30+ local vendors at Bar Freda

The Ridgewood Pop-Up Market, hosted at Bar Freda, features handmade goods, zines, jewelry, and more from local artists and small businesses.

The Ridgewood Pop-Up Market is returning to Bar Freda on Saturday, July 19, bringing together more than 30 local vendors for a day-long community shopping event.

Running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the market will take place at Bar Freda, located at 801 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood. The event is organized by the Ridgewood Pop-Up Market collective, which regularly curates markets spotlighting small businesses, artists, and makers from across Queens and the greater New York City area.

Vendors will offer a variety of handmade goods, including art, apparel, accessories, jewelry, zines, candles, home decor, and vintage items. The market typically also features DJs and refreshments available from Bar Freda throughout the day.

The Ridgewood Pop-Up Market is known for hosting events that support independent artists and businesses, with past editions drawing shoppers from across the borough. Entry to the event is free and open to all ages.

For updates and vendor announcements, visitors can follow @ridgewoodpopupmarket on Instagram.