Rockaway Park woman sentenced in prison for trafficking 14-year-old girl: DA

Marlyn Roque of Rockaway Park was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for sex trafficking a 14-year-old Venezuelan girl and forcing her to have sex with her neighbor, who pleaded guilty to rape.

A Rockaway Park woman was sentenced on Wednesday to seven-and-a-half years in prison for sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl, and her co-defendant for rape later this month.

Marilyn Roque, 30, on Beach 114th Street, pleaded guilty in May to sex trafficking of a child, sex trafficking by force, labor trafficking, and endangering the welfare of a child. Her neighbor, Jesus Juarez-Reyas, 51, of Beach 113th Street in Rockaway Park, pleaded guilty to rape in the third degree and patronizing a person for prostitution. He is expected to be sentenced on July 23.

According to the charges, the victim came to the United States from Venezuela in September 2022 and lived with Roque. On Dec. 31, 2022, Roque forced the victim to have sex with Juarez-Reyas, who was 49, in exchange for $600. Roque also forced the victim to provide childcare for her children without pay. Roque also forced the youngster to take over her shifts at a restaurant and give the earnings to Roque, who threatened the victim with deportation if she did not comply and often kept the child out of school.

“This defendant took advantage of a child and forced the 14-year-old to engage in prostitution and work shifts at a restaurant for her own financial gain,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “I thank the brave teenager who came forward and gave us information to build this case and get justice.”

Queens Supreme Justice Peter Vallone sentenced Roque to 7 ½ years in prison for each sex trafficking charge, 2 ⅓ to seven years for labor trafficking, and 364 days in jail for endangering the welfare of a child, to run concurrently.

“The trafficking of children — and stripping them of their dignity through forced sex and labor exploitation — is particularly sinister,” Katz said. “If you are aware of anyone who may be trafficked, please contact our Human Trafficking Bureau at 718-286-6548.”

Both Roque and Juarez-Reyas will be required to register as sex offenders.