Rockaway Sandcastle Contest returns in August

A sunny and sandy Rockaway tradition is resuming this August.

The office of Council Member Joann Ariola, in partnership with NYC Parks and the Rockaway Times, is celebrating National Sandcastle Day with the Rockaway Sandcastle Contest on Saturday, Aug. 2. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants of all ages and skill levels are invited to the competition, which is located at Beach 108 St.

Registration is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and participants are encouraged to bring their own shovels and pails. Categories are ages nine and under, 10-18 and 19 and over. Each category will have a first-, second- and third-place prize-, and participants will be judged on creativity, detailed design-, and originality.

Ariola, one of this year’s contest judges, said the longstanding tradition is a reminder of the unique community and ecosystem surrounding the Rockaways.

“It’s what makes Rockaway so incredibly wonderful: the events that take place all throughout the summer,” she said. “The sandcastle contest will bring people in to come to the beach, to go to our restaurants, to go to the concessions, to maybe stay afterwards and hear a band,” she said. “We want people to enjoy the peninsula, and we want people to understand the peninsula is safe, it’s alive, it’s well, and there are a lot of things going on.”

Ariola said she felt it was important to continue the sandcastle tradition, as it was on hiatus for years prior to her taking office.

“ It really was missed by the community,” she said. “ Now we’re getting involved because it’s a lot for one organization to run the sandcastle [competition].”

Ariola said that over the years, participants have been exceptionally talented.

“You will not believe what they will build out of the sand. And it’s a great way to bring a family together, whether they’re just building a castle, or I’ve seen alligators made of sand, or just dumping sand out of a bucket. Everybody is having a great time,” she said.