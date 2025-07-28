Sinergia hosts inaugural ‘Bowl-A-Thon’ fundraiser at JIB Lanes in Flushing

Sinergia, Inc. raised funds to further its mission of helping disabled individuals through its first annual Bowl-A-Thon at JIB Lanes in Flushing.

The non-profit Sinergia, Inc., which provides a broad range of services to disabled individuals and their families, hosted its inaugural “Bowl-A-Thon” fundraiser in June at JIB Lanes, located at 67-19 Parsons Blvd. in Flushing.

Those on hand for the event enjoyed a fun afternoon of bowling, community and connection. The funds raised will go towards ensuring Sinergia is able to continue to provide services for the disabled people and their families that the organization helps.

“We’re so thankful to everyone who helped make our inaugural Bowl-A-Thon such a memorable and meaningful event,” Sinergia Executive Director Lore Barcelona said. “A huge thank-you to our amazing bowlers, dedicated volunteers, generous sponsors and kind-hearted donors. Their energy, generosity and community spirit helped us raise essential funds that directly support our mission and the families we serve.”

Founded over 30 years ago, Sinergia provides community habilitation, day services, employment services, family support services, respite, housing assistance and residential services. It has sites across Queens, the Bronx, Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“During these times of change and uncertainty, we all need to work together to make sure high-quality, culturally appropriate services are available to all, without barriers of race, ethnicity, language or class,” Barcelona said.