Looking to unwind this summer but could do without the crowded beaches and pools? Then, Spa Castle in College Point offers the perfect escape at their five-story wellness destination.

The hidden gem, located at 131-10 11th Ave. in College Point has been in the neighborhood since 2006 offering a range of services from hydrotherapy pools, to massages, facials, and even more for guests to spend an entire day basking in self-care and getting a much needed reset from busy schedules and responsibilities.

Upon arriving at the venue, valet parking is available and during weekdays is offered free of charge and $8 on weekends. Guests are then invited to step into the lobby and check in for their visit. Reservations are not required to visit on the day, but it can make the check-in process more seamless. After showing ID and getting an electronic locker key, a day of indulgence is just behind the spa’s glass doors.

When Spa Castle initially opened, the spa focused on Korean self-care treatments, but has expanded over time to offer Korean and European wellness services. Still, the spa pays homage to Korean culture by having guests first take off their shoes and place them in one locker, followed by a second locker for personal belongings. The spa’s dress code is bathing suit required, and guests are handed towels, a robe, and slippers to borrow, but may also bring their own slippers. The locker room also offers separate areas for men and women to enjoy body scrub and body treatment services. This area even has sauna rooms and jacuzzis with varying temperatures, in addition to a cold plunge. The space is great for those who may not want to use the all gender saunas and jacuzzis on the upper levels. While this entire floor is cell phone restricted for privacy reasons, in order to stay fully present and enjoy the rest of the spa experience, it might be best to leave the electronic devices behind if possible to minimize any unnecessary notifications and distractions.

One incredible benefit about Spa Castle is that admission, which is $85 on weekdays for adults and $110 on the weekends, has no time limit, like some other spas do. Once guests step off the sidewalk and into their robes, there’s no limit to how long they’d like to relax and enjoy amenities. In 2024, the spa underwent significant renovations to the entire facility, including upgraded pools and saunas. On the first floor, guests can indulge in a variety of saunas addressing concerns and boasting benefits from pain relief to anti-aging, mental health benefits, and more. The “sauna valley” as its called has amenities like an infrared lounge area with red light therapy, a gold pyramid with a gold plated sauna with proven benefits for mental acuity and concentration, and benefits for the digestive system, to a dry salt sauna, color light therapy, and even a sauna covered in jade with benefits for the entire body. It’s easy to spend a great deal of time in this area for its many mental and physical benefits. The sauna area is also a good reason to leave electronics behind, as the high temperatures can be damaging to phones and their batteries.

This floor also has a dining hall, including a juice bar, and the lavender beauty spa for massages, facials, and body treatments, although this service is an additional fee separate from entry. The spa’s second floor is a popular area for its indoor and outdoor bade pools and hydrotherapy baths. The space is designed to look like an escape to Greece, with Santorini-inspired structures in Blue and White. While the pool is a popular area in the summer months, the all-season spa also brings a heated and soothing atmosphere during the wintertime. This floor also has a tonic bar where guests can enjoy snacks from burgers to French fries, or mozzarella sticks, and more, and in the summertime, the spa has BBQs on the weekend, adding another tasty option. For those who are looking for a less populated, quiet setting, the spa’s third floor is a great spot, equipped with a sundeck, dining hall, and Korean cuisine from Sky Garden. The fourth floor is even more tranquil, with a rooftop resting lounge with a view overlooking the area. The venue also hosts classes like yoga on varying days throughout the week. The wellness center even offers a new amenity with Revive head spa treatment, which includes shampoo and scalp and reflexology treatment.

The spa’s location in Northeast Queens offers a convenient getaway, whether guests want to plan a spa day with friends or their spouse, a relaxing birthday activity for one or with loved ones, or simply an escape on a weekday or on weekends to unwind. With no time limits to visits, and five floors filled with spa experiences, relaxing rooms, and bird’s eye views, the hidden gem offers a great getaway destination for the day. With hours from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. seven days a week, relaxing and indulging is convenient for any schedule.

To book a visit or learn more about Spa Castle, visit their website or keep up to date with them at @Spacastlenewyork.