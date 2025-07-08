Quantcast
East Elmhurst
News

Spanglish restaurant and agaveria opens in East Elmhurst with birria pizza and mezcal flights

By Posted on
spanglish
Spanglish recently expanded to a third space in East Elmhurst.
Photo credit: Spanglish

East Elmhurst has a new destination for tacos, tequila and fun.

Spanglish, the Queens-based modern Mexican restaurant, has officially opened its third location, bringing bold flavors and festive vibes to the neighborhood.

Spanglish offers a variety of Mexican dishes, including their birria pizza. Photo credit: Spanglish

The restaurant and agaveria officially opened in late June at 76-08 21st Ave., offering a lively setting filled with music, cocktails, and classic dishes with a twist. From brunch and happy hour to live events and sports watch parties, the space is already becoming a go-to spot for neighborhood diners.

Spanglish first launched in Bayside in 2018, followed by a second location in Astoria in 2024. Founded by Chef David Arias, who also owns Valdari and Two Bay, the family-run restaurant brings together flavors from across Mexico, showcasing everything from carne asada tampiqueña to tacos and the now locally famous birria pizza.

Spanglish boasts Mexican cuisine with a modern twist. Photo credit: Spanglish

To complement its vibrant menu, Spanglish offers an array of creative drinks—from signature fishbowls to mezcal and tequila flights—alongside homemade horchata, hibiscus juice, and mocktails for non-drinkers. Happy hour features small bites like chicken tacos and elote, making it an easy stop for after-work gatherings or weekend hangouts.

Weekly specials include Taco Tuesdays ($3 tacos, $7 guac), Margarita Wednesdays ($7 margaritas), TGI Fridays, and a $30 bottomless brunch every Saturday and Sunday. The space also screens live boxing and soccer matches, making it a festive option for game day with friends.

Spanglish offers mezcal flights with different kinds of agave. Photo credit: Spanglish

Whether you’re looking for a new brunch spot, a fun date night idea, or a place to catch the next big match, Spanglish’s East Elmhurst location delivers big flavor and even bigger energy.

To explore the menu or check out upcoming events, visit Spanglish’s website.

The new venue is host to a variety of fun and festive drinks. Photo credit: Spanglish

 

About the Author

Jessica Militello

I write feature articles and profiles on restaurants, new businesses, artists, creators, and events throughout Queens, particularly Western and Northeast Queens. I like to shed light on anything fun and uplifting going on in the area, or people working together to help each other in the community.

More East Elmhurst News

More from Around New York