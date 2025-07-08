East Elmhurst has a new destination for tacos, tequila and fun.

Spanglish, the Queens-based modern Mexican restaurant, has officially opened its third location, bringing bold flavors and festive vibes to the neighborhood.

The restaurant and agaveria officially opened in late June at 76-08 21st Ave., offering a lively setting filled with music, cocktails, and classic dishes with a twist. From brunch and happy hour to live events and sports watch parties, the space is already becoming a go-to spot for neighborhood diners.

Spanglish first launched in Bayside in 2018, followed by a second location in Astoria in 2024. Founded by Chef David Arias, who also owns Valdari and Two Bay, the family-run restaurant brings together flavors from across Mexico, showcasing everything from carne asada tampiqueña to tacos and the now locally famous birria pizza.

To complement its vibrant menu, Spanglish offers an array of creative drinks—from signature fishbowls to mezcal and tequila flights—alongside homemade horchata, hibiscus juice, and mocktails for non-drinkers. Happy hour features small bites like chicken tacos and elote, making it an easy stop for after-work gatherings or weekend hangouts.

Weekly specials include Taco Tuesdays ($3 tacos, $7 guac), Margarita Wednesdays ($7 margaritas), TGI Fridays, and a $30 bottomless brunch every Saturday and Sunday. The space also screens live boxing and soccer matches, making it a festive option for game day with friends.

Whether you’re looking for a new brunch spot, a fun date night idea, or a place to catch the next big match, Spanglish’s East Elmhurst location delivers big flavor and even bigger energy.

To explore the menu or check out upcoming events, visit Spanglish’s website.