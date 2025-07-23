St. John’s Episcopal Hospital earns redesignation as baby-friendly hospital

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, part of Episcopal Health Services, has been officially redesignated as a baby-friendly hospital, following a rigorous review by Baby-Friendly USA.

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital announced that it has been officially redesignated as a baby-friendly hospital by Baby-Friendly USA, a nonprofit organization that serves as the accrediting body and national authority for the country’s Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative.

This recognition rewards Episcopal Health Services (EHS) for its efforts in providing optimal care for infant feeding and mother-baby bonding, which are grounded in the latest evidence and international best practices.

“This redesignation is more than a milestone – it reflects EHS’s unwavering commitment to health equity and excellence,” Episcopal Health Services Chief Executive Officer Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, said. “Every mother-to-be deserves access to safe, high-quality maternal and newborn care, and this recognition affirms we are meeting international standards while continuing to raise the bar for the communities we serve.”

The baby-friendly standards are grounded in a globally recognized framework called the “Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding.” Developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding helps to ensure the first days of a newborn’s life feature high-quality support.

“Being redesignated as a baby-friendly hospital is a powerful affirmation of our clinical standards and patient-centered care approach,” EHS Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology Jacqueline Marecheau, MD, FACOG, said. “We are deeply committed to supporting mothers and families from their very first moments as parents – through education, empowerment and care that honors each family’s values.”

The redesignation comes as EHS gets ready to open a new state-of-the-art labor and delivery suite later in July. This suite will further expand access for residents of the Rockaway Peninsula to culturally responsive, equitable maternal care.