St. John’s University invites community for annual Great Lawn Summer Concert

The Richmond County Orchestra is returning to St. John’s University to perform at the Great Lawn Summer Concert.

St. John’s University’s free Great Lawn Summer Concert is returning on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Music lovers of all ages are invited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the university’s annual summer music program. This year, the Richmond County Orchestra (RCO) is returning to the campus to play a collection of scores from the works of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Also joining the stage are a special group of student performers from the Virtuoso Suzuki Academy of Mineola.

The concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m., and guests should enter the university at Gate 8, located at Utopia Parkway and 82nd Avenue, before the concert begins.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and or blankets. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to the Little Theatre on campus.

The event supports Hearts on Fire: The Campaign for St. John’s, an initiative to strengthen the University through student scholarships, academic excellence, and capital improvements.

“The Richmond County Orchestra is excited to perform at St. John’s University again and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Summer Concert on the Great Lawn,” said Maestro Alan Aurelia, who will conduct the orchestra.

RCO made its St. John’s debut last year in a special summer performance.

St. John’s alumni are invited to a preconcert alumni barbecue with food, wine and beer. Tickets for the barbecue are $30 per person and are free for St. John’s Loughlin and McCallen society members. Preregistration is required for the alumni barbecue.

Paul Lazauskas, associate director of the Office of Alumni Relations, emphasized that for the past 25 years, the summer concert series has united alumni and the local community to enjoy a diverse lineup of artists.

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone with the Richmond County Orchestra. It promises to be a memorable evening of music and St. John’s spirit, all supporting our Hearts on Fire campaign,” Lazauskas said.

For more information about the summer concert, contact Lazauskas at 718-990-1912 or lazauskp@stjohns.edu.