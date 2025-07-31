Latest storm leads to flooding across Queens

A car was submerged on the Clearview Expressway, near Exit 5.

Thursday’s thunderstorm has resulted in heavy flooding across New York City, including several areas of Queens.

The extreme weather has led to flash flood warnings being given out across the City.

.@NWSNewYorkNY Flash Flood Warning for MN, QN, BX: Until 5:30 PM on 7/31. Heavy rain of 1-2 in will cause flooding of highways & streets. Move to higher ground, or, if in a basement, move to a higher floor. Info: https://t.co/oBGvYAYGD9 Multilingual/ASL: https://t.co/TvepGM4s6D. pic.twitter.com/jOralVotiH — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) July 31, 2025

Governor Kathy Hochul has encouraged residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from flash floods. She also said Thursday morning on NY1 that steps were being taken to better ensure swift actions can be made to flooding risks.

“Our swift water teams are pre-positioned. Our stockpiles are open, our emergency operation center is open. We have coordination going on with local governments. The MTA is ready to deploy pumps and generators, and we’ve taken precautions in some of our stations,” Hochul said. ” The MTA’s ready — they’re prepared to reopen very quickly. You can’t prevent this event, but our reaction after the event is also significant and how we can save individuals, but also property damage from happening.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged New York City residents to try and avoid traveling after issuing a travel advisory Thursday morning.

New Yorkers, be prepared for a serious storm to arrive later this afternoon. A Flood Watch begins at 2 PM, and we’ve issued a Travel Advisory for today and tomorrow. Avoid traveling if you can, and set up any flood prevention tools in advance. Follow @NotifyNYC for more. pic.twitter.com/gdRu1uIhJI — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 31, 2025

Despite the warnings, some vehicles have tried to brave the storm, with mixed results. On Northern Boulevard in Bayside, the streets were flooded so much that multiple cars ended up being at least partially submerged.

Life threatening flooding occuring in northern Queens near Bayside. Multiple cars fully submerged. STAY OFF THE ROADS. pic.twitter.com/0YyyzJsJ22 — Empire Weather | Andrew Sirota (@Empire_Weather) July 31, 2025

State Sen. Jessica Ramos, who represents the Queens neighborhoods of Corona, Elmhurst, East Elmhurst and Jackson Heights, made sure to let her constituents know that a state of emergency was declared due to the potential for severe flooding. She encouraged Queens residents to get real-time updates by texting QUEENS to 333-111.

A state of emergency has been declared due to potential severe flooding. Please stay alert, stay safe, and avoid any unnecessary travel. Get real-time updates directly to your phone from the NYS Office of Emergency Management: Text QUEENS to 333-111 pic.twitter.com/6sVj3gZH8o — NY Senator Jessica Ramos (@NYSenatorRamos) July 31, 2025

The NYPD announced that all lanes on Francis Lewis Boulevard and 39th Avenue were blocked due to flooding, as of 4 p.m. Shortly before that, they announced that the Clearview Expressway was closed in both directions at Northern Boulevard.

A video posted to the Citizen app showed flooding on the expressway.

The storm, which hit New York City at around 2 p.m., has also impacted train travel. The Long Island Rail Road suspended service for the Port Washington branch as a result of high water east of the Flushing Main Street station.