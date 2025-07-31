Quantcast
Latest storm leads to flooding across Queens

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
flooding
A car was submerged on the Clearview Expressway, near Exit 5.
Screenshot via Citizen App

Thursday’s thunderstorm has resulted in heavy flooding across New York City, including several areas of Queens.

The extreme weather has led to flash flood warnings being given out across the City.

Governor Kathy Hochul has encouraged residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from flash floods. She also said Thursday morning on NY1 that steps were being taken to better ensure swift actions can be made to flooding risks.

“Our swift water teams are pre-positioned. Our stockpiles are open, our emergency operation center is open. We have coordination going on with local governments. The MTA is ready to deploy pumps and generators, and we’ve taken precautions in some of our stations,” Hochul said. ” The MTA’s ready — they’re prepared to reopen very quickly. You can’t prevent this event, but our reaction after the event is also significant and how we can save individuals, but also property damage from happening.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged New York City residents to try and avoid traveling after issuing a travel advisory Thursday morning.

Despite the warnings, some vehicles have tried to brave the storm, with mixed results. On Northern Boulevard in Bayside, the streets were flooded so much that multiple cars ended up being at least partially submerged.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos, who represents the Queens neighborhoods of Corona, Elmhurst, East Elmhurst and Jackson Heights, made sure to let her constituents know that a state of emergency was declared due to the potential for severe flooding. She encouraged Queens residents to get real-time updates by texting QUEENS to 333-111.

The NYPD announced that all lanes on Francis Lewis Boulevard and 39th Avenue were blocked due to flooding, as of 4 p.m. Shortly before that, they announced that the Clearview Expressway was closed in both directions at Northern Boulevard.

A video posted to the Citizen app showed flooding on the expressway.

The storm, which hit New York City at around 2 p.m., has also impacted train travel. The Long Island Rail Road suspended service for the Port Washington branch as a result of high water east of the Flushing Main Street station.

