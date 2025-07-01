Free summer concert series returns to Francis Lewis Park in Whitestone

It’s that time of year again—grab your lawn chair and head to Francis Lewis Park for the return of its popular summer concert series.

Presented by We Love Whitestone and the Friends of Francis Lewis Park, the free concert series offers a fun and family-friendly way for the community to enjoy live music under the stars. Located at 3rd Avenue and 147th Street in Whitestone, the series will kick off on Saturday, July 12, with performances scheduled twice a month through July, August, and September.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and settle in for an evening of entertainment featuring a variety of artists and musical genres suitable for all ages. The concert series is made possible thanks to generous support from local sponsors and small businesses, whose ongoing involvement helps strengthen community ties and celebrate the spirit of Whitestone.

Here is a list of their upcoming events:

Saturday, July 12, 7 p.m.

2Complicated

Saturday, July 19, 7 p.m.

Radio Daze: The best 80’s party band

Saturday, Aug 9, 7 p.m.

Southern Earth

Saturday, Aug 16, 7 p.m

The Projekt

Saturday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.

Eva & Band: A night of classic and modern Greek music

Saturday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

Angelo Venuto and Lisa Messina

To learn more about the concert series and other events, visit Welovewhitestone.com