Summer events return to Crocheron Park in Bayside

Summer in Bayside just wouldn’t be the same without the beloved summer-long lineup of performances and family-friendly events at Crocheron Park.

Located at 214-41 34th Ave., the park—nestled along the shores of Little Neck Bay—is a popular destination for outdoor recreation including walking, tennis, baseball, and enjoying the serenity of nature. Thanks to the efforts of the Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park, along with support from local organizations and volunteers across Queens, the park will once again host free summer programming for all ages.

In addition to its events, Friends of Crocheron Park regularly organizes free seasonal classes like yoga, open runs, forest bathing, and more—creating an active, social, and accessible way for residents to stay connected to both each other and the outdoors.

Summer 2025 Event Lineup at Crocheron Park

Puppet Show: Pippi Longstocking

Fri., July 18, 10 a.m. – noon

O’Rourke Playground

Presented by the City Parks Foundation

Enjoy a fun and lively showing of the classic children’s story, Pippi Longstocking, through a puppet show by the City Parks Foundation. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for this family-friendly event

John Golden Day

Sat., July 19, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Tennis House

Urban Park Rangers, history tour

The Urban Park Rangers will present a historic tour of the park for the 5th annual John Golden Day Celebration. Bring your walking shoes and get ready to learn all about the park’s history and explore the grounds for a unique Saturday morning activity.

Hamlet by Hip2Hip Theatre Co.

Thurs, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Big Hill on 35th Ave.

The Hip2Hip Theatre Company provides free, professional productions of classic plays. In Aug., the company will stop by Crocheron Park for a presentation of Hamlet, an activity that’s fun and entertaining for everyone in the family. Bring a lawn chair and blanket to enjoy the show.

Mad Science- “H2O”

Sat., Sept. 13, 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

by Action Packed Science

O’Rourke Playground

Instructor John “the proton” will provide fun science presentations at the park to increase kids’ knowledge about H20. Stop by the park and enjoy this free and lively presentation.

Forest Bathing

Sat., Sept. 20, 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Led by Linda Lombardo

Registration required

Linda Lombardo is a certified forest therapy guide who will lead this event. The class, which blends fitness and mindfulness, helps people disconnect from technology and immerse themselves in nature for a fun and relaxing Saturday morning.

To learn more about events and classes at Crocheron Park, visit their website.