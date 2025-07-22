Voelker Orth Museum, located at 149-19 38th Ave. in Flushing, is bursting with vibrant activities for July and August, offering something special for everyone in the family.

From Shakespearean performances under the stars, to dance workshops and more, the museum’s unique lineup is bound to enrich your summer afternoons and evenings. Discover a host of fun and creative events at the historic museum and bird sanctuary for a local escape on summer days.

Garden Creativi-Tea Workshop Series

Tuesday, July 29, 1-3:30 p.m.

Dance workshop with Dinah Denis

This weekly workshop series provides visitors with a different creative outlet each week. Dinah Denis of Dance into Light will lead a fun dance class suitable for all ages and experience levels. Inspired by the movement of birds, this workshop offers a unique way to get moving and learn something new.

Admission: $4 general/$10 per family/ free for children 3 and under

Pigeons! – A Birdy Birthday

Sunday, July 27, 1:30-3:30 pm

In honor of Betty Orth’s birthday, the museum will host a special event on pigeons for the museum’s founder, who was an avid birder and whose wish was for the museum to offer water, seed, and a haven for birds year-round. Photographer and author Andrew Garn will provide an illustrated talk on pigeons, along with the Wild Bird Fund, which will join as well. Guests will also have the opportunity to make art and enjoy a birthday ice cream treat.

Admission: $4 general/$10 per family.

Shakespeare in the Garden

Hamlet: Friday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

The Tempest: Saturday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Seating opens at 6:45 p.m.

Hip to Hip Theatre is coming to Voelker Orth Museum for two special presentations in the garden, including Hamlet and The Tempest, in the month of August. The museum’s gorgeous and tranquil space is perfect for the 90-minute plays on a summer night. Before the play, Hip to Hip will host a workshop for kids called Kids and The Classics, which is a companion piece prior to the play that gives children ages 4-12 the opportunity to learn more about the play and its characters beforehand through fun games and close reading of the text. The performances are free and open to the public, weather permitting.

Annual Honey Harvest Festival

Tuesday, Aug. 19, 1-3:30 p.m.

This annual celebration includes informative, fun, and tasty activities for all ages, including making bee-inspired art, sampling a variety of honey, and learning how to create a bee-friendly garden. Beekeeper Michael Kaminski and Helen Colhoun, the beekeeper from the Queens Botanical Garden, will also be at the event, offering their expertise and joining in on this special celebration, which includes snacks.

Admission: $4 general/$10 for a family/children under 3 are free.