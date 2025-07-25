Cool off this summer with margaritas in Queens

The summer season ushers in outdoor adventures, extended daylight hours and sweltering heat, making it the perfect time to kick back at a local restaurant or bar and order a refreshing margarita.

The summer season ushers in outdoor adventures, extended daylight hours and sweltering heat, making it the perfect time to kick back at a local restaurant or bar and order a refreshing margarita. Sipping on this tequila-infused cocktail is one of the best ways to beat the heat and revel with margarita connoisseurs in your neighborhood.

Whether you prefer a frozen margarita or a margarita on the rocks, we have you covered with these chill spots that will quench your thirst. Gather your friends — or head out on a solo date — and treat yourself under the sun.

Check out these venues in the World’s Borough that serve these delicious summer beverages.

47-05 Center Blvd., Long Island City

Walk in through the front door and immerse yourself in Mexican décor across the East River. The margaritas listed in the Skinny’s Cocktails menu are the Classic Margarita, the Mezcal Margarita, the Cantina Margarita, and the Frozen Margarita. The roster of flavors includes mango, passionfruit, strawberry, peach, guava, wildberry and pineapple.

71-22 Austin St., Forest Hills

Enjoy this authentic Mexican eatery in the heart of Forest Hills, where an abundant array of cuisines and beverages awaits your arrival. The drink menu features classic margaritas, frozen margaritas and spicy margaritas. A local favorite is the Strawberry Mezcalita, a sweet take on the classic margarita infused with mezcal and strawberry notes.

28-50 31st St., Astoria

Nestled on 31st Street, this unpretentious restaurant features an extensive menu of signature cocktails, including margaritas. The signature cocktails include the Fiesta Margarita, El Matrimonio ‘Sang-Rita’ — a whimsical yet delectable fusion of sangria and a frozen margarita — the Spicy Margarita and the Mezcal-Rita.

116-03 Metropolitan Ave., Kew Gardens

Located at the quiet corner of Metropolitan Avenue, this flavorful spot is considered a hidden gem by locals. The house margaritas complement the ambiance, as noted on its website. Guests have the choice to dine in the outdoor space or settle inside the restaurant, surrounded by cultural art pieces and vivid Tejano music.

32-90 36th St., Long Island City

This Long Island City staple offers Los Angeles-inspired cuisine in Queens. The craft cocktails are blended with agave flavors, carrying your taste buds into summer bliss. One of their signature cocktails, the Buen Sandia Margarita, contains Astral Blanco. The margarita menu features the Cool Spicy Margarita, mixed with jalapeño tequila, the Citrico Margarita, blended with House Tequila Blanco, La Frozen Margarita, and El Citrico Margarita, poured with House Mezcal Joven.

30-10 Steinway St., Astoria

Situated at the bustling corridor of Steinway Street, this inviting establishment offers an upscale atmosphere and vibrant music. The margarita flavors include passion fruit, mango, strawberry and peach. The flavor choices for frozen margaritas are lime, passionfruit and strawberry. An in-house favorite is referred to as the Poplove Margarita (stylized with a heart emoji for the “o” in “love”) — this distinct cocktail pairs passion fruit purée with a passion fruit popsicle.

36-16 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

This vivid Mexican eatery offers a culinary experience for all patrons seeking a festive afternoon or evening. Their menu of signature cocktails knows no bounds — the self-titled “Ayy Chihuahua” cocktail contains Elderflower Liquor and Sotol Reposado. Guests have selected flavors to choose from for frozen margaritas or margaritas on the rocks: coconut, mango, passion fruit, tamarindo and blackberry.

75-19 Roosevelt Ave., Jackson Heights

Dive into this Mexican and American hybrid eatery, where the culinary dishes are as curated as the margaritas. The margarita menu features Laly’s Margarita (frozen or on the rocks), blended with lime juice, La-Liz, Spicy Tamarind, Mangonada, Berry Mezcalita, Margarita Al Pastor, and Mamalona. Guests can opt for a pitcher of frozen margarita with strawberry, mango, passion fruit or tamarind.

Editor’s note: This roundup features a small selection of venues curated by the reporter. It is not intended to be a comprehensive list.