Suspect wanted for Sunnyside bank robbery: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly robbed a bank on Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside, making off with just $37 a teller handed over.

Police from the 108th Precinct are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Sunnyside bank in broad daylight, making off with a paltry sum of money on the afternoon of Thursday, July 17.

Police say the perpetrator walked into the Capital One Bank at 40-20 Queens Blvd. just before 3:30 p.m. and was seen on surveillance video passing a note to a teller demanding cash. The teller handed over $37 and the suspect fled the bank on foot, traveling eastbound on Queens Boulevard toward 41st Street.

It has not yet been determined if the suspect knew he had been handed just $37 before leaving the bank, a police spokesman said Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the robbery.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the alleged bank robber on Tuesday.

He has a medium complexion and is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 180 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved button-down shirt over a white T-shirt, dark-colored pants, brown shoes and sunglasses.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Through July 20, the 108th Precinct has reported 107 robberies so far in 2025, 31 fewer than the 138 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 22.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.