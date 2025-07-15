Suspect wanted for roughing up Whitestone cell phone store worker before snatching pricey devices: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly robbed a Whitestone cell phone store after arguing and assaulting a 59-year-old woman behind the counter.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Whitestone cell phone store last month.

Police say the perpetrator entered the shop at 150-11 14th Ave. on the night of Sunday, June 22, and immediately began to argue with the 59-year-old woman who was working in the store. A struggle ensued, and the intruder forcibly removed three cell phones from the victim’s hands and ran out of the storefront onto 14th Avenue and fled in an unknown direction. The estimated value of the stolen cell phones was $2,500, an NYPD spokesman said Tuesday, adding that the robber snatched an Apple iPhone 13, an Apple 14 Pro Max, and a still unidentified model. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as an Asian man who was wearing a pink T-shirt, black sweatpants, and blue slippers.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 13, the 109th Precinct has reported 128 robberies so far in 2025, 64 fewer than the 192 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 33.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 220 reported so far this year, 57 fewer than the 277 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 20.6%, according to CompStat.