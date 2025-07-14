Three suspects wanted for thwarted robbery in Glendale last month: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspects who tried to rob a pedestrian in Glendale last month.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood are looking for three suspects who tried to rob a man in Glendale last month.

Law enforcement sources say the 21-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Seneca Avenue and Madison Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17, when three strangers approached him and demanded his cash. When he hesitated, the three perpetrators forcefully went through his pockets but were unable to remove any personal property. An NYPD spokesman could not say if the victim’s pockets were empty or if he fought off the robbers before they fled the scene empty-handed in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured during the encounter, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Saturday, showing a suspect inside a nearby gym. He is described as having a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a navy blue Yankees baseball cap, gray sweater, black pants, and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as having a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black jacket, black pants, and black and white sneakers, police said.

The third man is described as having a dark complexion, who wore a red sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 6, the 104th Precinct has reported 71 robberies so far in 2025, 39 fewer than the 110 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 35.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.