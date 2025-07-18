Teen stabbed in front of Astoria gym trying to defend friend under attack: NYPD

A teenager was stabbed while defending a friend from two attackers in front of an Astoria gym on July 17.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was standing in front of the New York Sports Club at 38-14 30th Ave. and talking to another man at around 11:40 p.m., when a black sedan pulled up. Two men exited the vehicle while a third man remained behind the wheel. The two assailants tried to assault the second man with a knife when the teen intervened and sustained a laceration to his neck and a stab wound to the left buttock.

The attackers jumped back into the black sedan, and the driver sped off southbound on Steinway Street toward Northern Boulevard, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 114th Precinct responded and found the wounded teen on the sidewalk. EMS transported him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Through July 13, the 114th Precinct has reported 341 felony assaults so far in 2025, 20 more than the 321 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 6.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report.