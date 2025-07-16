Three teenagerss sought for shooting into a crowd near the Jamaica LIRR station: NYPD

Cops are looking for three suspects who were involved in a shooting incident near the LIRR Jamaica train station on the night of July 7.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for three teenagers who were involved in a shooting incident near the Long Island Rail Road train station on the night of Tuesday, July 7.

Police say the suspects were at the corner of Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. when one of them discharged a firearm at a group of people standing in front of 90-85 Sutphin Blvd. The teenagers then ran off in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries or property damage reported after the shooting incident, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the three teenagers and described each as having dark complexions and are believed to be approximately 17 to 19 years of age.

One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and black sneakers. One suspect has long hair and wore a navy blue New York Yankees baseball cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black sneakers and a black backpack. And the third teen had hair and was wearing a tan or beige pullover, dark pants and a black over-the-shoulder bag.

It was unclear who fired the shots at the crowd, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this reckless endangerment investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 13, the 103rd Precinct has reported five shooting incidents so far in 2025, a half dozen fewer than the 11 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 54.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report.