Thief wanted for targeting 7 train rider who dozed off on way to Flushing: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly robbed a 7 train rider after he fell asleep near the Flushing-Main Street subway station.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing and Transit District 20 are looking for a thief who targeted a 7 train rider as he slept during the morning of Tuesday, July 1.

Police say the 33-year-old victim dozed off on a Flushing-bound 7 train as it approached the Main Street terminus on Roosevelt Avenue at around 3 a.m., when the suspect sat down beside him. The perpetrator allegedly cut his right pocket and removed the victim’s wallet containing $150 in cash, credit and debit cards, identification cards, and his MetroCard, police said.

The suspect fled the Flushing-Main Street subway station onto Roosevelt Avenue and ran off in an unknown direction, according to authorities. The victim was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect as he walked through the nearly empty 7 train car and described him as having a dark complexion with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray jeans and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this grand larceny investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 6, the 109th Precinct has reported 474 grand larcenies so far in 2025, 214 fewer than the 688 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 31.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are on the rise in the precinct, with 21 reported so far this year, eight more than the 13 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 61.5%, according to CompStat.