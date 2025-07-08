Three burglars slip through unlocked door of Glen Oaks home, steal $50K in jewelry: NYPD

Cops are looking for these three suspects who pulled off a jewelry heist at a Glen Oaks home last month.

Police from the 105th Precinct are looking for three burglars who targeted a Glen Oaks home in broad daylight and made off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen jewelry last month.

The trio scouted out a private residence near the intersection of 268th Street and 79th Avenue, and allegedly entered through an unlocked basement door at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 19.

Once inside the cellar, the intruders went through the house and removed approximately $50,000 in jewelry before speeding off in a gray Nissan Pathfinder in an unknown direction, and they remain at large.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects in the jewelry heist and described one of them as having a light complexion, wearing a white t-shirt, tan shorts, black sneakers, and a blue baseball cap. The second suspect has a medium complexion and wore a blue bucket hat, black t-shirt, black shorts, and white and black sneakers. The third man is described as having a medium complexion who wore a black t-shirt, black shorts, black sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 29, the 105th Precinct has reported 68 burglaries so far in 2025, 14 more than the 54 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 25.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report.