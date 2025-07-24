Three injured in partial wall collapse along a commercial strip in Bellerose

Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings were back in Bellerose Thursday to conduct additional inspections and hold an emergency meeting a day after the facade on a commercial strip on Jericho Turnpike partially collapsed, injuring a man and two children.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village responded to a 911 call at around 5 p.m. Wednesday after approximately 175 linear feet of the parapet wall above a furniture store at 245-13 Jericho Tpke. and several adjoining businesses suddenly collapsed onto the sidewalk and street below, according to the DOB.

First responders heard a call for help from under the debris and extricated a 25-year-old man, who suffered pain in his lower back and his right leg. They also found two girls, 11 and 13, sitting in a Jeep that was parked in front of the commercial strip. They had minor injuries. EMS transported the girls to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Glen Oaks. EMS took the injured man to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. All three were listed in stable condition.

Westbound traffic was closed along Jericho Turnpike from 245th Street to 247th Street as firefighters watered down the clouds of dust.

The building’s representative was onsite and meeting with contractors to assess the damage and coordinate securing the one-story commercial building. DOB inspectors issued an OATH/ECB violation for failure to maintain the building, and ordered the property owner to construct a tight board fence in front of 245-19 to 245-21/25 Jericho Turnpike to protect the public. Inspectors also issued a partial vacate order for the businesses along the commercial strip from 245-07 to 245-21/25 Jericho Turnpike.