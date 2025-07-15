Tim Hollingsworth brings Michelin-Inspired dining to Belmont Park

Belmont Park Village just got a lot more delicious with the opening of Hundredfold, a new American brasserie developed in partnership with James Beard Award-winning Chef Tim Hollingsworth.

The restaurant, located at 2601 Hempstead Tpke. in Elmont, joined the list of boutiques and eateries in Belmont Park Village, which is located within the historic grounds of Belmont Park. The restaurant, just on the border of Queens and minutes from JFK and LaGuardia airports, offers a blend of French technique and American comfort food. The dynamic pairing boasts dishes from steak au poivre to grilled cheese and tomato soup.

“I love different parts of the world, and different types of cuisine, and I’ve always been a huge fan of New York, and coming here and eating, so it was exciting for me to be part of the development of Belmont Park Village,” said Hollingsworth. “It’s such a beautiful, curated place, and I think that it’s a great place to come to the East Coast and be able to open up and support the community.”

Hundredfold officially opened its doors to the community on July 2, led by Hollingsworth and The Patina Group, an award-winning hospitality group that owns restaurants throughout New York and other parts of the U.S., including Los Angeles, Florida, and Massachusetts. The restaurant’s cuisine and vision was developed by the award-winning chef who is presently a judge on the latest season of The Great American Recipe on PBS, has earned multiple awards and accolades, and also competed in Netflix’s 2018 series, The Final Table, where he won the Global Culinary competition and hosted the Roku special Chain Food: All Star Dishes.

Hundredfold’s menu is inspired by Hollingsworth’s time at The French Laundry, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Napa Valley, California, as well as dishes he loved growing up. While the restaurant has only been open for just a couple of weeks, the venue already has popular must-try dishes, from their steak au poivre, a grilled hangar steak with black peppercorn sauce, as well as their rigatoni pesto, made with pistachio, basil, arugula, and blistered tomatoes. The Hundredfold cheeseburger has also been making a name for itself, made from Snake River Farms American wagyu beef, tomato jam, onion, and secret sauce, as well as their fish taquitos and lobster roll bites.

Their featured cocktails offer even more to explore, from their Heaven Cent cocktail, a brut rose sorbet sparkler, to their Vincent Van Dough, made with croissant-washed bourbon, faretti biscotti liqueurs, lemon, and egg white. Other signature drinks include the Hip Flask, served from an actual flask, and the TTT, a now-signature three-martini flight.

With a laid-back atmosphere and charming ambiance, the expansive new restaurant offers a great place to stop by, whether guests have just landed in NY from nearby airports, are looking for a grand finale to an afternoon at Belmont Park, or need a reboot after a shopping trip at the Village.

“Just being able to offer another great place to eat is really the hope,” said Hollingsworth. “We’re close to the airport, 15 minutes, so it feels like a very central area with a lot of people traveling in and around here. I think to support this community with UBS arena, the racetrack, and this village, it seems like a great thing to be a part of.”