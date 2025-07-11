Tribute show for late Council Member Paul Vallone set for July 16 at Bourbon Street in Bayside

A local band with deep Queens roots will take center stage this month to honor one of the borough’s most dedicated public servants.

On Wednesday, July 16 at 7 p.m., 2Complicated will headline the “Paul A. Vallone Tribute Show” at the Bourbon Street Rooftop, located at 40-12 Bell Blvd. in Bayside.

The free event, open to the public, will celebrate the life and legacy of former New York City Council Member Paul A. Vallone, who represented District 19 — including Bayside, Whitestone, College Point, Douglaston, and parts of Flushing — from 2014 to 2021. Known for his tireless work on education, veterans’ affairs, and small business advocacy, Vallone remained a beloved figure in northeast Queens even after leaving office.

Vallone passed away in 2024 at the age of 56, leaving behind a legacy of public service, civic pride, and family devotion. His death was met with an outpouring of grief from local leaders, residents, and colleagues across the political spectrum, many of whom credited him with improving the quality of life in the neighborhoods he served. The upcoming tribute concert will offer the community a chance to remember him not just as a politician, but as a friend, neighbor, and tireless advocate.

The tribute will feature performances by 2Complicated, a rising pop-funk band known for their energetic live shows and stylish retro aesthetic. The band, whose members are often seen donning bright colors and throwback streetwear, has performed across the five boroughs and recently made waves with a series of shows celebrating Queens culture and community. The band stars members of the Vallone family, adding a personal touch to their hometown performance.

Vallone, an attorney and father of three, was part of a storied Queens political dynasty. He was the son of former City Council Speaker Peter Vallone Sr. and brother of former Council Member Peter Vallone Jr. During his time in office, Paul Vallone secured millions in funding for local schools and parks and led initiatives to improve public safety, transportation, and support for veterans.

The July 16 show is expected to draw a diverse crowd of fans, neighbors, and community stakeholders. Event organizers encourage early arrival, as seating is limited and attendance is anticipated to be high.