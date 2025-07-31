Trio sought for injuring a senior woman in Douglaston robbery: NYPD

Cops are looking for three suspects who allegedly injured a woman in broad daylight on a Douglaston street before speeding off in a dark-colored Infiniti sedan.

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside are looking for three men who allegedly mugged an older woman in broad daylight as she walked along a residential block in Douglaston in mid-July.

Police say the 68-year-old victim was in front of 249-31 Thebes Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, when a dark-colored Infiniti sedan backed up ominously and came to a stop in front of a fire hydrant. One of the suspects emerged from the vehicle and approached the woman and attempted to remove her pocketbook. The other two men joined him, and a struggle ensued, police said.

When one of the perpetrators forcibly removed her cell phone, the victim lost her balance and fell face-first onto the sidewalk, sustaining injuries, according to the NYPD. The three strangers jumped back into the Infiniti and sped away from the crime scene, traveling northbound on Marathon Parkway toward Northern Boulevard. EMS responded to the location and transported the injured woman to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the vehicle and the first suspect.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the three assailants.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 27, the 11th Precinct has reported 17 robberies so far in 2025, 16 fewer than the 33 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 48.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are on the rise in the precinct with 71 reported so far this year, 14 more than the 57 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 24.6%, according to CompStat.