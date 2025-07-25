Trio steals more than $500K in jewelry from victim they tased in Fresh Meadows: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspects who allegedly tased a man in Fresh Meadows and robbed him of more $500,000 in jewelry before speeding off in a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are looking for three suspects who used a stun gun on a man before stealing more than $500,000 worth of jewelry from him on the morning of Wednesday, July 23.

Police say the 39-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle, which was parked near the intersection of 73rd Avenue and 180th Street, when two strangers approached him, wearing facemasks, hats and reflective vests, at around 10:10 a.m. One of the men pulled out a stun gun and discharged it at the victim and then threw him to the ground, police said Friday. The second suspect joined in to forcefully remove the victim’s jewelry.

The perpetrators then fled the scene in a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV driven by the third man, traveling northbound on 180th Street toward the Long Island Expressway.

Investigators determined that the value of the stolen jewelry is approximately $559,000.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported by EMS to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in Flushing, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the two suspects and the getaway car driven by the third man, who could not be seen. The first man was last seen wearing an orange and yellow striped reflective vest, a bucket hat, brown pants, black shoes, a white mask, and black gloves. The second man wore a yellow striped reflective vest, a black hat, black pants, black shoes, and black gloves.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 20, the 107th Precinct has reported 60 robberies so far in 2025, seven fewer than the 67 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 10.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report.