UniverSoul Circus returns to Queens with all-new global acts this fall

Something out of this universe is coming to St. Albans.

The UniverSoul Circus is returning to Queens with its new “Rythm of the World Production” from Friday, Sept 5 through Sunday, Sept 28, under the big top tent at Roy Wilkins Park, located on Merrick Blvd.

For 31 years, the UniverSoul Circus has been inviting families to view international performers in a high-energy setting that features global music, live stunts, vibrant costumes, and a unique cultural celebration.

UniverSoul has been rated as one of Ticketmaster’s “Top 10 Most Requested Family Events,” entertaining over 25 million audience members worldwide. The circus is unique in how it blends circus arts, theater, and live music genres, including R&B, Latin, Hip Hop, jazz, gospel, and pop.

UniverSoul performers hail from five continents and offer a variety of skilled acts including acrobatics, cultural performances, and comedy.



“Our Rhythm of the World production celebrates not only the world’s top circus performers, but also the unity of people from all walks of life. It’s a powerful reminder of the universal values of love, respect, and togetherness,” said Cedric Walker, founder and CEO of UniverSoul Circus.



This year’s show features over a dozen new global acts, including an Ethiopian Pole Act, which has performers spinning and posing on a vertical pole, and the Power of Love ballerina act.

Other new performers include Kefeni, a highly skilled contortionist, and the Morning Doves, an aerial Lyra duo from Mongolia and Ethiopia. Also new to the lineup is a high-energy, roller-skating troupe with elite skaters from Cuba and the U.S., whose choreography is set to familiar hip-hop beats.



Featured performers include the African Dream hoop divers from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, a strong-man hand-balance duo called Double Vision from the Dominican Republic, and an acrobatic act from Russia called Zhukau Swing.

The waitlist is now open at UniverSoulCircus.com, offering early access tickets to prime seats before going on sale to the public on Friday, July 25, at 10 a.m.



Tickets start at $25 and will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 25, at Ticketmaster.com (ticket fees apply). Performance times are 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.