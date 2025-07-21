New York Blood Center issues ‘urgent’ call for Type O donors amid sharp decline in supply

The New York Blood Center (NYBC) has issued an urgent call for type O- and O+ blood donors following a sharp decline in donations earlier in July.

The center stated that New York’s O- and O+ supplies are currently 25% below the level needed to meet hospital demands across the city.

Officials also stated that supplies are presently at a 1-2 level, indicating that blood banks and hospitals only have enough blood to meet up to two days of normal demand.

NYBC noted that there was a sharp drop in donations around the 4th of July holiday, stating that there is generally an “expected” decline during the summer months due to vacations and school breaks.

However, an elevated number of trauma cases in the city’s hospitals recently has had a “severe” impact on the city’s blood supply, NYBC officials said.

Type O- is the universal blood type and plays a significant role in blood transfusions because patients with any blood type can receive it. Meanwhile, Type O+ is the most common blood type and is in constant demand for surgeries, childbirth, cancer treatments and daily medical care, the NYBC said.

Andrea Cefarelli, the group’s senior vice president, said donations for both O blood types are not keeping pace with demand at present. She called on all blood donors to donate blood if possible but said it is especially important that donors with Type O blood come forward.

“We rely on a steady stream of donors to maintain a safe and stable blood supply for our area hospitals,” Cefarelli said in a statement. “Right now, we’re seeing fewer donations than we need to keep pace with patient demand. We’re urging all blood donors, but especially those with type O blood, to take an hour to give and help rebuild the blood supply now.”

Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month. NYBC noted that the FDA has recently updated its donor eligibility guidelines to focus on individual risk assessment rather than issues such as sexual orientation or gender identity. The center said the updated guidelines mean more people than ever may be eligible to give blood.

To make an appointment, donors can call 1-800-933-2566 or visit nybc.org. NYBC also encouraged anyone who is ineligible to give blood to consider volunteering or making a financial contribution.