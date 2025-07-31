US Open Fan Week starts Aug. 18 featuring world-class lineup of tennis and entertainment for fans

Tennis fans have a lot of fun activities and events to look forward to during the 2025 US Open Fan Week, set to begin on Aug. 18.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced that Monday, Aug. 18, will mark the start of the 2025 US Open Fan Week, featuring a lineup of world-class and fan-friendly shows, events and activities for people of all ages at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing.

Running through Saturday, Aug. 23, US Open Fan Week features free grounds admission each day and the opportunity to see some of the biggest tennis stars practice up close. Coinciding with the start of the 2025 US Open’s qualifying tournament, Fan Week has a packed schedule of free tennis and entertainment for fans that is easily accessible and attracts the interest of all age groups.

Fans interested in taking advantage of the festivities offered during Fan Week are encouraged to download the free Fan Access Pass, which grants them access to certain areas, events and giveaways. Registration for the Fan Access Pass is available at fanpass.usopen.org.

One notable addition to this year’s Fan Week is the US Open Silent Disco, which will run on Monday, Aug. 18, from 7-9 p.m. on the Fountain Plaza. At this silent dance party, thousands of fans can dance the night away to Latin and Hip-Hop Fusion music, as well as Top-40 hits and throwbacks from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. DJ Jasmine Solano, DJ Whutever and DJ Curly Nez will each be spinning the music throughout the evening through green, red and blue sets of headphones, with the colors representing different playlists.

The first round and quarterfinals of the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. Sixteen teams of the best tennis players will be competing for the Grand Slam title and the $1 million champions’ prize.

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, the semifinals and finals for the Mixed Doubles Championship will occur at Arthur Ashe Stadium. These matches will run from 7-10 p.m.

The Stars of the Open exhibition is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 21, from 7-10 p.m. at Arthur Ashe Stadium. This fan-favorite exhibition will feature several of today’s top tennis stars, as well as US Open legends and famous celebrities. Among those expected to be on hand are Coco Gauff, Joao Fonseca, Andre Agassi, Venus Williams, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, Juan Martin del Potro and American wheelchair stars Dana Mathewson and Casey Ratzlaff.

U.S. Open Media Day will be underway at noon on Friday, Aug. 22, at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The athletes competing in the US Open will be answering questions from those on hand. Their interview circuit will also include a fan-facing portion, allowing tennis fans in the stadium to hear from the players up close and personal. Fans must register for this event via Fan Pass. To learn more about and register for this event, go to USOpen.org/FanWeek.

One of the major highlights for the fan experience is the US Open Block Party, scheduled to occur Aug. 22 from 8-10 p.m. on the Fountain Plaza. This fan-favorite event is a nighttime, festival-style celebration. Scheduled performers include Black Girls Rock founder Beverly Bond and DJ D-Nice, who will be headlining the block party.

Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day will take place on Saturday, Aug. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., across the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center grounds. The largest grassroots tennis event in the world, Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day honors the late tennis player’s legacy of instilling humanitarianism, leadership and academic excellence in others while also promoting the sport to youths. There will be kids and family activities available throughout the grounds, including top tennis players, music acts, face painting and a free special show at the stadium at 11 a.m., plus another show on the Fountain Plaza at 1:30 p.m.

From Monday, Aug. 18, to Friday, Aug. 22, Heineken Happy Hour will be taking place on the stadium grounds from 5-7 p.m. Additionally, there will be open concessions available throughout the entirety of Fan Week, with a $10 kids’ meal deal available each day. All of the on-site sponsor booths and activities will also be open. This includes the indoor US Open American Express Fan Experience, which has a court for people to play Red Ball Tennis, a high-energy, low-pressure spin on the sport.

All players and participants scheduled to appear in events throughout US Open Fan Week are subject to change.