Victoria’s Secrets: A week of wonderful places

With the start of the summer season, I was blessed to be with very special friends and family.

My daughter Elizabeth and I visited Rosanna Scotto, appearing on her Good Day New York morning show on Fox. We were there to promote our Dan’s Papers Red, White & Brews July 5 event at the Southampton Arts Center and for me to speak about the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Willowbrook Consent Decree by Governor Carey that assured humane conditions for people with special needs who had once lived at the infamous Willowbrook State School on Staten Island..

Being in the “school,” I had hoped my daughter Lara would receive great services. Sadly, budget cuts stopped that from happening. Our winning lawsuit closed Willowbrook and group homes replaced it to support the people leaving there.

It was fun to appear with Rosanna, who is as warm and friendly as she appears on TV — a consummate professional! Elizabeth and I felt so comfortable talking with her on air!

Then, it was on to the Hamptons for a jam packed July 4 weekend.

I’m blessed to have a neighbor across the canal from me that does spectacular, Gucci-level fireworks from their waterfront home. I decided to have a house party to celebrate our spectacular country’s birthday — also my favorite person Geraldo Rivera’s birthday — and share the hour-long extraordinary fireworks!

The next day was a continuation of seeing special people. The day began with a fundraising party for NYC Mayor Eric Adams at the beautiful Bridgehampton home of Maria and Ken Fishel.

It was great to meet co-sponsors Jared and Francesca Epstein and old friends John and Margo Catsimatidis, sharing the sponsorship and supporting the mayor. The Fishel’s property easily held the enormous number of people endorsing the mayor with their presence and donations.

From there, I was off to our Dan’s Papers Red, White & Brews event. Adding to the excitement of the great wine, beer and food vendors was the surprise visit of Mayor Adams, who was cheered by the crowd of 500 people.

Then, I was up early Sunday morning to hear the extraordinary Steve Witkoff, Assistant to President Trump and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Ukraine and Russia. He spoke frankly to the Hampton Synagogue congregation and received a standing ovation from the 1,000 people who crammed into the space to hear him speak.

For two hours, he had the congregants transfixed as he talked with Rabbi Marc Schneier. His message was enlightening, joyous and worrisome.

Speaking eloquently with his 11 family members in the front rows — including his 92-year-old mother — he shared President Trump’s commitment to Israel and to fighting antisemitism. He also shared the president’s frustration and unhappiness with Putin, who Witkoff had met with four times and walked away with no progress on the Ukraine War. Witkoff said the president has no intention of sending ground troops, but will send armaments to fight off Russia’s armed drone attacks on Ukraine’s capital.

Remarkably, Oskar Deutsch, the head of the Austrian Jewish Organizations, was visiting and shared his fears of antisemitism spreading across Europe, to which Steve frankly said President Trump will not tolerate antisemitism. He gave examples of how hard Trump was on the university presidents who allowed antisemitic attacks on their campuses.

What excited everyone in the packed sanctuary was Witkoff’s sharing of the new alliances being created to potentially change the anti-Israel attitudes and partnerships to work on solutions to the war in Gaza and recognize Israel’s right to exist — literally reshaping the Middle East.

People cheered when he said that in a week, a ceasefire will hopefully be announced, freeing 10 of the 20 hostages believed to be alive. Sadly, the rest are assumed dead, but they must be returned to their families, too.

There was a feeling of hope for a new day in the Middle East with Israel stronger than ever!

The morning’s “sweet cake” in celebration of Witkoff’s visit was topped by whipped cream when the rabbi announced that Chihuly’s memorial sculpture to the Holocaust, the only one ever done by the master glass sculptor just received a matching grant of $500,000 from David and Mona Sterling, but another half-million was needed. Within minutes, Rabbi Schneier had his wish come true and congregants donated the match. A total of $1 million was raised for the only Holocaust memorial in the Hamptons.

Look for the unveiling on Labor Day.

What a week it was!

Visit QNS.com, DansPapers.com and LongIslandPress.com for more photos.