Victoria’s Secrets: The roller coaster of life

I was so proud of my daughter Elizabeth, who runs our events division, and my son Josh, our CEO, at the 20th Anniversary Power List of Long Island event.

In what I call my great adventure of life, this week has been a roller coaster with great highs and lonely, painful lows.

On Monday, my children and I sadly made our final farewell to our dear cousin Lisa Schneps Friedman, who had lost her fierce battle with colon cancer.

Lisa grew up in Brooklyn, married and had two beautiful girls, Jenna and Jourdan. She moved her life to Westport, Connecticut, and created a flourishing career as an award-winning interior designer.

Sadly, as an entrepreneur and single mom, she never prepared for the disaster of cancer that would, over a period of time, rob her of her ability to make a living and support herself through the devastating treatments. There were several cancer groups helping financially and psychologically, but not enough.

Sadly, she was forced to declare bankruptcy. But gratefully, her daughters and their husbands became her safety net, being there with her as they saw her wither away and die while holding her hand through the difficult time.

I wonder about the endless number of people who are alone and have no family to help them.

The funeral brought my children and grandchildren together, so I could have time with them before they dispersed for their separate summer adventures.

There is talk that cancer care organizations are under attack by budget cuts. Call your local congress member and U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer to be heard. Your voice matters.

Rest in peace, Lisa. You helped make our lives more beautiful by your presence on Earth.

Tuesday marked a dramatic shift to unbridled joy, as I went with my daughter Elizabeth to see her eighth-grade daughter Addy receive a math medal for her achievements, accompanied by her aunt Samantha and brother Jonah, a great moment of joy!

As the day wound down into the evening, I sat anxiously awaiting the results of the New York City primary.

I was terrified that socialist, antisemitic Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani would win the mayoral race. Sadly he did and I’m still in shock!

We will all have to readjust to a new political reality of having such a person as a serious candidate in the mayoral race for the November general election.

With the primary race over and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams now preparing his race for reelection, it’s a clear choice that we will all have to make. Stay tuned.

Another highlight of my week was the 20th Anniversary of our Long Island Power List celebration — and what a celebration it was!

We recognized the most remarkable successful men and women who make Long Island the great place it is.

A marvelous moment of the week was meeting the remarkable, Brooklyn-born Larry Schiller, a photojournalist extraordinaire, Oscar-winning film producer, bestselling Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Emmy award winner. We met at Steve Hartman’s Contessa Gallery in Southampton, where Larry was displaying his decades of historic photojournalism.

What a remarkable man!

Run to the gallery to see historic moments — from Marilyn Monroe in a swimming pool, to Bobby Kennedy running for president, to Muhammad Ali claiming victory — captured forever by the brilliant Larry Schiller!

What a week it was!