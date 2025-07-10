Find your glow: Water Lantern Festival returns to Queens July 12

With the first half of 2025 now behind us, there’s no better time to pause, reflect, and set intentions for the rest of the year. The Water Lantern Festival offers just that opportunity when it returns to Queens on Saturday, July 12, for an evening of inspiration and community.

The event takes place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 131-04 Meridian Rd. in Corona, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., transforming the park’s tranquil waters into a glowing tapestry of floating lanterns. Each lantern carries messages of hope, dreams, and remembrance, creating a breathtaking and deeply personal visual experience.

Now a beloved annual tradition in Queens, the festival is part of a nationwide series held in cities across the U.S., promoting unity, healing, and shared positivity. The event is family-friendly, open to all ages, and designed to bring together people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate life, reflect on the past, and look forward to the future.

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with live music, food trucks offering a variety of delicious eats, and an atmosphere filled with relaxation and community. At 8 p.m., attendees can personalize their lanterns with artwork, names, goals, or messages of love. The main attraction—the lantern launch—begins at 8:30 p.m., as hundreds of glowing lanterns are released onto the water, lighting up the night sky.

Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair, bug spray, and a camera to capture the evening. Event organizers recommend arriving early and bringing your event ticket, which includes access to the festival, a floating lantern kit, LED light, marker, and a commemorative drawstring bag.

The Water Lantern Festival has earned national recognition, including being named a Top Cultural Festival by USA Today. A portion of event proceeds also supports non-profit partners working in sustainability and mental health awareness.

Tickets are currently available online, with special early bird pricing starting at $30.99 through July 10. Regular pricing of $37.99 is available until July 12, while tickets purchased on the day of the event, if not sold out, will cost $57.99. Each ticket includes access to the festival, a lantern kit, entry into a scavenger hunt giveaway, and a gift pack featuring card games and a commemorative drawstring bag. Children under 8 can attend for free with a paid adult admission (lantern not included).

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit waterlanternfestival.com/events/queens-new-york.