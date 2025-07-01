Fireworks, food and fun: What to do in Queens this July 4

July 4th is just around the corner and Queens is ready to light up the night with celebrations across the borough.

From high-energy parties with prime views of the fireworks to cozy, laid-back gatherings with friends, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy the Fourth of July.

Whether you’re planning a festive night out or a chill evening close to home, Queens has you covered with live music, great food, and local events. From Astoria to Bayside, here’s your guide to Fourth of July fun happening right in the neighborhood.

4th of July Fireworks Watch Party

Cityview Rooftop Lounge

2007 127th St., Rooftop, College Point

Cityview Rooftop Lounge has the perfect view for watching the Macy’s fireworks, including a party, music, food, and an open bar. The festive event will have classic 4th of July staples like burgers, hot dogs, sausage and peppers, and more, as well as music by DJ Diamond. The party starts from 7 p.m. to midnight and offers a one-of-a-kind night out with friends.

July 4th Independence Day Celebration

PRIME Met Steakhouse

133-36 37th Ave., 12 FL. Flushing

Prime Met Steakhouse is hosting a festive rooftop celebration with live music, fireworks, BBQ, and more. The event is slated to feature up-and-coming local musicians who will perform throughout the evening, delicious BBQ, and incredible drinks. The venue is hosting a three-day weekend of special events for the holiday, including showing the Subway Series for fans who don’t want to miss the action.

4th of July Celebration

One Station Plaza

213-10 41st Ave., Bayside

OSP is hosting a Subway Series BBQ from noon to 3 p.m., including a 3-hour open bar and a choice of burger or 2 hot dogs. The party will be followed by a 4th of July party at night beginning at 10 p.m., featuring music by DJ Curtz. The local beer garden is a great place to stop by for an afternoon of summer fun.

4th of July Subway Series

Murphy’s Bar

45-01 23rd Ave., Astoria

Murphy’s Bar is kicking off the long holiday weekend with a pre-game BBQ and watch party. The event, which features delicious BBQ dishes by their executive chef, including burgers, pulled pork, hot dogs, and more, will begin at noon and continue until 2:30 p.m., followed by a watch party as the two NY teams duke it out. There will be plenty of food, beer on tap, and a good time at the lively and fun bar.

4th of July on Greats of Craft rooftop

Greats of Craft LIC

10-15 43rd Ave., LIC

Greats of Craft is hosting a 4th of July event on its spacious rooftop, including food and drink specials throughout the day. The venue offers a laid-back atmosphere to enjoy a rooftop space, watch the fireworks in the evening, and indulge in tasty food and cocktails.

Flamenco Night

Claret Wine Bar

4602 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside

Los Cintro Flamenco will be performing live at the cozy wine bar featuring dance performances by Olyda Ola beginning at 8 p.m. The intimate bar provides a unique way to celebrate the holiday and the venue has plenty of delicious pizza and small plates, along with cocktails, wine and more, for a low-key and fun July 4th celebration.

*Editor’s note: This roundup features a small selection of venues curated by the reporter. It is not intended to be a comprehensive list.