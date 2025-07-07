Woman groped at Woodhaven Boulevard subway station near Queens Center Mall: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly groped a woman as she walked into the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station in Elmhurst late last month.

A woman was groped by a heavyset man as she entered the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station near the Queens Center Mall late last month.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 reported that the 31-year-old victim was by the turnstiles just after midnight on Monday, June 30, when she was approached by a stranger who allegedly grabbed her buttocks. The suspect exited the station onto Queens Boulevard and ran off in an unknown direction. The woman was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect and described him as heavyset with a dark complexion. He wore a blue Tommy Hilfiger t-shirt, blue shorts with white specks, and he was carrying a rainbow-colored mat.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through July 6, the 110th Precinct has reported 62 sex crimes so far in 2025, seven fewer than the 69 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 10.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are up slightly in the precinct with 27 reported so far this year, one more than the 26 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 3.*%, according to CompStat.