Woman injured after tripping and falling in front of an oncoming 7 train in Jackson Heights: NYPD

A 23-year-old woman was injured after she tripped and fell from the platform and was struck by a 7 train entering the Roosevelt Ave-Jackson Heights transit hub during the July 21 evening rush.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call of a woman in need of medical attention at the station at 4:52 p.m. on July 21 and found the victim on the track bed.

The 23-year-old woman was walking along the Flushing-bound platform when she tripped and fell into the path of a 7 train that was entering the transit hub, an NYPD spokeswoman said, adding that the train operator saw the victim trip and fall onto the tracks but was unable to stop the subway before striking her.

EMS responded to the location and transported the woman to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in serious but stable condition. Her injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the NYPD spokeswoman, who added that there is no criminality suspected.

Some service was disrupted along the 7 line between Flushing-Main Street and Queensboro Plaza during the evening rush and impeded Mets fans heading to Citi Field, but service was fully restored a short while later, according to the MTA.