World Kebab Day is Friday — and this Queens eatery has the deal to celebrate

This Friday, July 11th, marks World Kebab Day, and Döner Haus is celebrating with an irresistible $10 kebab sandwich special.

The German-style Kebab eatery will have a promotion all day at its three New York City locations, including one in Astoria, 31-15 30th Ave., and one in Bayside, 4004A Bell Blvd. The popular space will offer its delicious and hearty Döner Kebab sandwiches for just $10, tax included.

The 100% Halal chain’s Döner Kebab Sandwiches are often a fan-favorite on the menu, made with 100% filler-free organic Halal beef, chicken, or both, fresh vegetables, and creamy garlic sauce in a custom-made crispy toasted Turkish pide bread pocket. The bread and sauce are freshly made, and the meat is cooked on a rotisserie and sliced off to order, providing a delicious and savory meal for customers.

While the origins of World Kebab Day aren’t entirely known, the fun summer holiday, which takes place every year on the second Friday in July celebrates the origins of kebabs, which likely originated in Turkey, and how to make them.

Döner Haus has been making waves in the Queens community lately. In November 2024, they expanded their restaurant to Astoria, followed by their most recent opening, which was their first franchise-owned space on Bell Blvd. in mid-June. The restaurant is known for its compact menu, focused on three items, their Döner Kebab wrap, made in a soft flour tortilla filled with meat, veggies, and sauce, their Döner Kebab box, for those with a bigger appetite, made with meat over salad and fries drizzled with the house garlic sauce, for those looking for a gluten-free option, and their Döner Kebab sandwich. The no-frills restaurant focuses on quality over quantity and provides a great go-to place for lunch or a late-night snack on summer nights out.

Döner Haus will also offer the World Kebab Day promotion at its third location in Manhattan’s East Village, located at 240 E 14th St. Like its Queens counterparts, the East Village spot will serve the signature $10 Döner Kebab sandwiches all day Friday, July 11, for walk-in customers and orders placed through the restaurant’s website. Please note that the promotion will not be available via third-party delivery apps or on other items.

