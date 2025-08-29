$100K Powerball ticket sold at Maspeth convenience store

A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was recently sold at Stop & Go Convenience & Smoke Shop in Maspeth.

One lucky ticket holder will hit the six-figure jackpot.

The New York Lottery (TNYL) recently announced on Thursday, Aug. 21, that a third prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Stop & Go Convenience & Smoke Shop, located at 55-47 69th St. in Maspeth, for the Aug. 20 drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers are chosen from a field of 1-69. Separately, a red Powerball is drawn from a field of 1-26. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the Powerball drawings are televised at 10:59 p.m.

As the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, TNYL contributed $3.6 billion during the 2024-2025 fiscal year to public education in New York State.

For those struggling with gambling addiction, visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, call the toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or text HOPENY (467369). Please note the potential standard text rates.