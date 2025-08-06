Hundreds join 103rd Precinct at Rufus King Park for National Night Out Against Crime event

Hundreds of people enjoyed a night of food, activities and music alongside the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct at Rufus King Park on Tuesday, Aug. 5 in celebration of National Night Out Against Crime, an annual community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships across the nation.

The Jamaica precinct, in collaboration with District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office and NYC Parks, hosted the National Night Out event at the park, located at 150-29 Jamaica Ave. Multiple nonprofit and community agencies, including the Queens Public Library and the office of DA Melinda Katz, provided free resource pamphlets. Throughout the evening, kids and families enjoyed live music, free food, face painting, and bouncy houses.

Local parents said the event was a great way to get their kids out of the house and involved in a free, social event.

“I feel like we’re just here to enjoy the event, and I feel the 103rd would want us to. I feel like they’re doing a great thing,” said Shania Franklin.

Joana M., a Jamaica resident, said she and her daughter passed by the park and wanted to check out the activities.

“They have free ice cream and face painting, and she’s been having fun all afternoon,” she said, adding that she was in support of the community-led initiative. “It’s fun for everybody, you get to see alot of families…also seeing the cops and knowing that the police department is around here makes us feel a little safer. People feel more confident with them around, and if they can ask questions, [the police] are right here.”

During the event, Katz stressed the importance of having youngsters see and interact with law enforcement in a social setting.

“One of the great things about the precinct community council is that they’re making sure that young people are seeing law enforcement… they also have to see mentors and teachers and educators that care deeply about their future, and that’s part of what this is tonight,” she said. “It’s very important for all law enforcement, the police department, and my office to build trust in every community. Being out here in southeast Queens helps build that trust.”

“[National Night Out] started about 25 years ago… I think there was a desire to build trust between law enforcement and all communities. It’s an important part of what we do, and if we’re prosecuting cases, there are better cases when witnesses trust us to come forward. When they see us as families, too, it keeps children out of the criminal justice system.” Katz added.

Deputy Inspector Ralph Clement, commanding officer of the 103 Precinct, emphasized the importance of officers engaging with the community during the National Night Out event to demonstrate that many officers reflect the communities they serve.

“ I personally grew up very close to Jamaica. I grew up in Richmond Hill after coming from Guyana. If you look at the executive staff that represents the 103rd precinct… we reflect the community,” he said. “This is why it’s important to come out and show everyone… that you have a representative that looks like you, knows about you, that loves being in the community with you”

Clement added that he is very proud of the Community Affairs arm of the 103rd precinct, led by Sgt. Kadija Phasion.

“They do their outreach, whether it’s crime victims, people that need assistance, or our youth,” he said.