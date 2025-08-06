Members of the Northeast Queens community gathered for an evening of prizes, food, giveaways, and more at the National Night Out hosted by the 111th Precinct.

The community event was held at the Douglaston Shopping Center, 242-02 61st Ave., on the roof of Food Bazaar. Crowds of community members, elected officials and business owners from the area participated in the fun and festive evening, which was intended to bring everyone in the neighborhood together and promote camaraderie among police and the community that they serve.

Elected officials such as Council Member Vickie Paladino, state Sen. John Liu, Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky, Council Member Sandra Ung and Assemblymember Edward Braunstein were in attendance, along with businesses and organizations from throughout the community, including the Bayside BID, the Bayside Business Association, Queens Public Library and many more.

The event, which was free and open to the public, began at 6 p.m. and lasted until 9 p.m. and included raffles, a DJ, clowns, giveaways, food and drink and more for the community to enjoy while connecting with local law enforcement, business owners, elected officials, and other community members.

National Night Out was founded in 1984, first taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and has since expanded to become a national event that takes place every year on the first Tuesday in August. The event marks a fun evening as summer begins to wind down and families are getting ready for back-to-school schedules and routines. The northeast Queens event was sponsored by the 111th Precinct Community Council and the 111th Precinct.