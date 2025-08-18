Immersive ‘Advantage Arena’ gaming lounge returns for 2025 US Open

The Advantage Arena gaming lounge will be returning for the 2025 US Open following its success during its debut last year.

Over 40 million gamers are expected to take part in the tennis-themed games offered on-site and online throughout the three weeks of the US Open. There will be expanded tennis-themed games on Fortnite, Roblox, Tennis Clash and Nex Playground available to play at Advantage Arena and online around the world.

Available to all ages, these games are meant to help broaden the sport’s appeal across new audiences. Advantage Arena will be open to attendees of the US Open throughout its duration, beginning at the start of Fan Week, which began Monday, Aug. 18. It can be found at an outdoor booth on the grounds near Stadium 17.

“Bringing the US Open and the sport of tennis to platforms like Roblox, Fortnite, Nex Playground and Tennis Clash is a true game-changer for us,” USTA Senior Director of Digital Strategy Brian Ryerson said. “Our focus is on growing both the game of tennis and US Open fandom by meeting new audiences where they already play — in fun, immersive game experiences. These games are built to feel authentic to each platform’s style and gameplay, while weaving in core tennis concepts that spark curiosity and grow both the sport and the US Open in fresh, unexpected ways. On-site, the Advantage Arena is where fans can drop in, get hands-on and explore all the ways tennis is showing up across some of the most popular gaming platforms in the world. It’s where the digital court meets the real one — and it’s only getting bigger.”

In Roblox, players can take part in “Champions of the Court,” which features an immersive US Open world where they can take part in singles or doubles matches against professional tennis players. Champions of the Court also has treasure hunts and obstacle courses, referred to as “Obbys.” Partner integrations for the US Open include the Ralph Lauren Ball Crew Obby and the Emirates “Fly Better” Adventure Zone. Additionally, players can take part in quests to search for Cadillac-branded keys and La Roche-Posay-branded sunscreen to unlock exclusive user-generated content, as well as discover a portal to Ralph Lauren’s “Polo Beach” world. More than 12 million players have taken part in Champions of the Court since it was introduced two years ago.

Fortnite players can enjoy “Tennis Storm,” a player-vs-player minigame created exclusively for the US Open last year by TikTokers Birdo and Dagwummy. Another Fortnite minigame, called “Power Serve,” will also be available to play within Minigame Box PVP. The games have been built inside the Fortnite islands of “Boom Tycoon” and “Easy Parkour.” Nearly 8 million players took part in Tennis Storm when it premiered last year.

In Tennis Clash, players can play tennis on a main court inspired by the US Open. They can play as recognizable professional tennis players and experience power-ups and unlockables themed around the US Open, including Wilson-branded strings. This will mark its fourth season during the US Open.

Nex Playground is making its US Open debut this year at Advantage Arena. It is an active play system that tracks motion and natural body movements. Nex Playground features a new full-body US Open experience in Tennis Smash: Racketville, which is playable both on-site and from home. The gameplay in Tennis Smash mimics actual tennis movements, like someone swinging their arms to strike a ball.