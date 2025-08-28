Rozic marks end of summer with annual Family Fun Day at Cunningham Park

Assembly Member Nily Rozic partnered with Commonpoint to mark the end of summer with her annual Family Fun Day celebration on Sunday, Aug. 24, at Cunningham Park, located at 196-10 Union Tpke. in Fresh Meadows.

Hundreds of Queens families took part in the festivities. The event featured free food vendors, interactive activities and raffle prizes for local excursions, including the Queens Zoo, the New York Mets, the American Museum of Natural History, the New York Aquarium, the Queens County Farm Museum, the Long Island Children’s Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the New York Hall of Science and more.

Rozic, who represents the 25th Assembly District, said that the Family Fun Day was “a wonderful reminder of the importance of community.”

“Events like this bring together families from across Queens to enjoy a safe, welcoming space where we can connect and have some end-of-summer fun. I’m proud to support initiatives like this that strengthen our neighborhoods,” Rozic said. “Seeing all of our neighbors come together is what makes this event so special.”

Numerous local organizations took part in Family Fun Day. Among those that had a presence at the event were the Queens Botanical Garden, Jamaica Estates Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the New York City Department of Finance, Queens Public Library, the FDNY and NYPD, Kissena Synergy, the American Debate League, the Best Foundation, the Korean American Family Service Center, My Gym, the Chinese American Planning Council, the New York City Department of Sanitation, the Port Authority Police Department, the American Red Cross and more community partners.

“I am grateful to Commonpoint and the many volunteers who put their time and heart into making this day possible,” Rozic added. “It’s a tradition that truly celebrates the best of our community.”