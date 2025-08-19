Suspect wanted in vicious Astoria assault after ramming victim with car: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly rammed his victim with a car before beating him in Astoria.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are still looking for a man who allegedly weaponized his car to attack another man near Broadway and 46th Street, leaving him critically injured on the roadway nearly three weeks ago.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was standing in the street near the intersection at around 6:51 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, when he engaged in a verbal dispute with an unidentified man. During the argument, the stranger jumped into the driver’s seat of a dark-colored Nissan Altima and rammed the victim, causing him to fall to the pavement. His assailant exited the car and punched the victim multiple times before getting back into the Altima and speeding off northbound on 45th Street toward 31st Avenue.

The victim sustained severe trauma to his head, and EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, a police spokeswoman said Monday.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and the Nissan Altima and described him as having a medium complexion with dark hair. He wore a blue and white hooded sweatshirt, a blue baseball cap, gray jeans shorts, white sneakers, and clear-rimmed eyeglasses.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Aug. 17, the 114th Precinct has reported 375 felony assaults so far in 2025, four fewer than the 371 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 1.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.