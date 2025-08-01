Avo Taco has an array of tasty specialty cocktails and specializes in a range of tacos from chicken, to steak, shrimp, and veggie options.

If kicking back with an ice-cold margarita and fresh-made guacamole is still on your summer to-do list, then Avo Taco is the perfect destination for your next meet-up.

The restaurant, located at 212-97 26th Ave. in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center, is an expansive space with a festive vibe and delicious Mexican cuisine, from their birria tacos to steak quesadillas, signature Avo bowls, and more authentic dishes. And now that they’ve just unveiled their new taco terrace, the local restaurant is a perfect go-to spot on warm nights while grabbing drinks and dinner with friends.

“We just added the patio about three weeks ago, which is so much fun to enjoy, especially in the nighttime,” said the restaurant’s owner, David Hersh.

The venue first opened in Bayside at the start of 2023, bringing Mexican cuisine and incredible cocktails to the shopping area, with an emphasis on freshly made food and drinks, and attention to even the smallest details like the juice for their cocktails, which is freshly squeezed every morning, and guacamole that’s made in-house throughout the day. Hersh, who also owns an Avo Taco location in New Hyde Park and a franchise-owned space in New Orleans, saw the bustling shopping area in Bayside as the perfect location when he was looking to expand his vision in the Queens community. With happy hour specials and deals throughout the week, the venue is both budget-friendly and delicious for customers to enjoy.

“Our team has five really high-end restaurants in the Hamptons, and all of our chefs got together, and we created the recipes for this menu,” said Hersh. “So it’s really chef-driven tacos and cocktails, and our goal was to bring really high-end tacos in that Mexican fare with a little twist.”

The restaurant is known for popular favorites from their chipotle chicken Avo bowl, made with their signature chicken, sautéed onions, corn salsa, guacamole and poblano crema, to their quesadillas, like their truffle steak, made with pineapple soy-marinated flank steak, jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms and truffle horseradish crema.

A popular draw is their wide array of tacos, with options like chimichurri steak, BBQ braised pork, chicken, ahi tuna and shrimp, to vegan options, like roasted mushrooms and more.

Most recently, the restaurant unveiled four burgers, made with certified Angus beef, and with choices like The Chick Magnet, made with crispy chicken breast, the Luau Burger with caramelized pineapple, the Truffle Shuffle burger made with sautéed mushrooms and the Outlaw Burger made with candied bacon and BBQ sauce. Menu items like the burgers, quesadillas and enchiladas often change throughout the year to keep the menu fresh and give customers something new to discover.

Their drink menu also has something for every preference, from their passion fruit mango mojito made with fresh mango and passion fruit, along with their rum punch and passion fruit pina colada.

The restaurant also offers a VIP experience, including the Guac Club, which costs $10 a month and gives customers a complimentary guacamole and chips every day; the Marg Club, which boasts a complimentary margarita every day for $20 a month; and the Sip n’ Dip Club, which includes complimentary guacamole and chips and a margarita every day for $28 a month. With happy hour daily from 3-6 p.m., along with special events like trivia night on Thursdays and Taco Tuesdays, the space provides a fun escape from daily routines to relax and indulge in incredible food right in the neighbourhood.

To stay up to date, follow @avo.taco on Instagram or visit their website.