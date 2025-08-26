Back-to-school 2025: Important dates on the school calendar

With the 2025-2026 school year swiftly approaching, it is important for New York City students and their families to know about some important dates related to the school year, including when it begins and ends, as well as what days the kids will have off.
Below is a list of some of the important dates for the upcoming school year in New York City.
September
- Thursday, Sept. 4: First day of school.
- Wednesday, Sept. 17: Evening parent-teacher conferences at pre-K centers and elementary schools.
- Thursday, Sept. 18: Evening parent-teacher conferences at middle schools and District 75 schools.
- Tuesday, Sept. 23 and Wednesday, Sept. 24: Schools closed for Rosh Hashanah.
- Thursday, Sept. 25: Parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K-12 schools and 6-12 schools.
October
- Thursday, Oct. 2: Schools closed for Yom Kippur.
- Monday, Oct. 13: Schools closed for Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
- Monday, Oct. 20: Schools closed for Diwali.
November
- Tuesday, Nov. 4: Schools closed for students for Election Day, with schools serving as polling sites.
- Thursday, Nov. 6: Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for elementary schools. Kids are dismissed from these schools three hours early.
- Tuesday, Nov. 11: Schools closed for Veterans Day.
- Thursday, Nov. 13: Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and District 75 schools. Kids at these schools are dismissed three hours early.
- Thursday, Nov. 20: Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K-12 schools and 6-12 schools.
- Friday, Nov. 21: Afternoon parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K-12 schools and 6-12 schools. Students in schools where these occur are dismissed three hours early.
- Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28: Thanksgiving break. Schools are closed.
December/January
- Wednesday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Jan. 2: Schools are closed for winter break.
- Monday, Jan. 19: Schools closed for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- Tuesday, Jan. 20 through Friday, Jan. 23: Regents exams.
- Monday, Jan. 26: Professional Development Day for high schools and 6-12 schools. Students there get the day off.
- Tuesday, Jan. 27: Start of spring semester.
February
- Monday, Feb. 16 through Friday, Feb. 20: Mid-winter break. Schools closed this week.
March
- Thursday, March 5: Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for Pre-K centers and elementary schools. Students at these schools are dismissed three hours early.
- Thursday, March 12: Afternoon and evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and District 75 schools. Students there are dismissed three hours early.
- Wednesday, March 18: Evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K-12 schools and 6-12 schools.
- Thursday, March 19: Afternoon parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K-12 schools and 6-12 schools. Students at the schools where these are held are dismissed three hours early.
- Friday, March 20: Schools closed for Eid al-Fitr.
April
- Thursday, April 2 through Friday, April 10: Schools closed for spring break.
May
- Thursday, May 7: Evening parent-teacher conferences for Pre-K centers and elementary schools.
- Thursday, May 14: Evening parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and District 75 schools.
- Thursday, May 21: Evening parent-teacher conferences for high schools, K-12 schools and 6-12 schools.
- Monday, May 25: Schools closed for Memorial Day.
- Wednesday, May 27: Schools closed for Eid al-Adha.
June
- Thursday, June 4: Anniversary Day/Chancellor’s Conference Day for staff development. Students have the day off.
- Friday, June 5: Clerical Day for elementary schools, middle schools, K-12 schools and standalone District 75 programs. Students at these schools have the day off.
- Tuesday, June 9, Wednesday, June 10, Wednesday, June 17, Thursday, June 18 and Monday, June 22 through Thursday, June 25: Regents exams.
- Friday, June 19: Schools closed for Juneteenth.
- Friday, June 26: Last day of school year.