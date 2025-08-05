Assemblymember Ron Kim to host annual back-to-school giveaway in Flushing

As back-to-school season approaches, Assemblymember Ron Kim is hosting a backpack giveaway in Flushing. The annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway will be held on Friday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m., in the back lot of the 109th Police Precinct along Union Street.

The event is open to youngsters in need of back-to-school items. They must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian to receive a backpack.

The event is in partnership with Assemblymember Ron Kim’s office, the 109th Precinct’s Community Affairs Section, Coalition of Asian American IPA (CAIPA), Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE), the Korean American Family Service Center (KAFSC), and EmblemHealth.

CAIPA and MSGE donated hundreds of backpacks that will be gifted to the local students, while KAFSC and Emblem Health contributed school supplies, lunch bags, and face paint for the event.

Kim said that the collaboration between city agencies and community entities shows a united front in the dedication to serving the community.

“I thank our officers and local community leaders for reaffirming their tireless dedication to serving our community. To the parents and guardians: remember that you must accompany your child if they would like to participate in this event,” he said.

Inspector Kevin J. Coleman, commanding officer of the 109th Precinct, said the precinct supports the collaboration as a way to steer children in the neighborhood towards academic success.

The leaders of CAIPA, KAFSC and Emblem Health also expressed their continued support of the back-to-school giveaway event.

Shirley Huang, vice president of community affairs for CAIPA, said the organization is proud to partner with Kim and the 109th precinct to serve kids in need in Queens.

“As an organization that supports children and youth through our after-school program and youth leadership program, KAFSC is proud to join Assembly Member Kim and other community partners to support young people as they head back to school this fall. KAFSC is dedicated to supporting and empowering Korean/Asian immigrants of all ages to lead healthy and secure lives founded on dignity, compassion, and mutual respect and end gender-based violence,” said Jeehae Fischer, executive director of the Korean American Family Service Center.

Ann Marie Adamson-Serieux, EmblemHealth’s AVP of Community Affairs, added that the resources provided will help youngsters start the school year well.

“At EmblemHealth, we believe that academic success is deeply connected to overall health and wellness, which begins with access to resources and community support,” she said.