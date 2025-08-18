Photos: Bayside’s Bourbon Street hosts 10-year rooftop anniversary party

Numerous community members gathered to take part in the celebration of the tenth anniversary of Bourbon Street’s rooftop.

Bourbon Street celebrated its rooftop’s tenth anniversary by hosting a special party on Friday, Aug. 15, at 40-12 Bell Blvd. in Bayside.

The celebration featured live music, complimentary drinks and tasty appetizers and raw beer. Several community members were on hand to take part in the celebration of the rooftop.

Upon its addition to the restaurant and bar in 2015, more than 15 years after Bourbon Street first opened in 1997, the rooftop quickly emerged as a popular attraction. It is a convenient space for people to meet up for happy hour, to watch sports games on the TVs in the bar area or to have dinner. Bourbon Street’s rooftop is open year-round.

Among those on hand who discussed the importance of the rooftop reaching this milestone were Bourbon Street Owner Mark Boccia and New York City Council Member Vickie Paladino.

“My partners and I just want to thank everyone in the community for all the support they’ve given Bourbon Street throughout the years,” Boccia said. “We love this community. We grew up in Bayside, and we hope we’re here for a very long time.”

“To Mark and his associates, I want to give my heartfelt congratulations,” Paladino said. “You have become an institution. I don’t know if you knew that when you started this 25 years ago, but certainly, Bourbon Street has become part of the fabric of Bayside. We couldn’t be more proud.”

Bourbon Street specializes in Cajun and Creole food. Some of its more popular dishes include seafood gumbo, blackened shrimp and pasta jambalaya. Weekly specials are also offered there, as well as happy hour specials.