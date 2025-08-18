Quantcast
Photos: Bayside’s Bourbon Street hosts 10-year rooftop anniversary party

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
rooftop
Numerous community members gathered to take part in the celebration of the tenth anniversary of Bourbon Street’s rooftop.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Bourbon Street celebrated its rooftop’s tenth anniversary by hosting a special party on Friday, Aug. 15, at 40-12 Bell Blvd. in Bayside.

Bourbon Street’s ten-year anniversary celebration of its rooftop was well attended. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The celebration featured live music, complimentary drinks and tasty appetizers and raw beer. Several community members were on hand to take part in the celebration of the rooftop.

Guests at the event enjoyed the food and drinks offered by Bourbon Street. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
A DJ treated attendees to music. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Upon its addition to the restaurant and bar in 2015, more than 15 years after Bourbon Street first opened in 1997, the rooftop quickly emerged as a popular attraction. It is a convenient space for people to meet up for happy hour, to watch sports games on the TVs in the bar area or to have dinner. Bourbon Street’s rooftop is open year-round.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Among those on hand who discussed the importance of the rooftop reaching this milestone were Bourbon Street Owner Mark Boccia and New York City Council Member Vickie Paladino.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“My partners and I just want to thank everyone in the community for all the support they’ve given Bourbon Street throughout the years,” Boccia said. “We love this community. We grew up in Bayside, and we hope we’re here for a very long time.”

Bourbon Street Owner Mark Boccia (second from right) with other attendees. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“To Mark and his associates, I want to give my heartfelt congratulations,” Paladino said. “You have become an institution. I don’t know if you knew that when you started this 25 years ago, but certainly, Bourbon Street has become part of the fabric of Bayside. We couldn’t be more proud.”

Council Member Vickie Paladino (right) was among those on hand for the celebration. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Bourbon Street specializes in Cajun and Creole food. Some of its more popular dishes include seafood gumbo, blackened shrimp and pasta jambalaya. Weekly specials are also offered there, as well as happy hour specials.

Bourbon Street and its rooftop. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
The entrance to Bourbon Street’s rooftop. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

